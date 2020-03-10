PIAA Boys Basketball: Muhlenberg denies upset-seeking Shippensburg first ever quarterfinals appearance

HERSHEY — In a season of close calls, Tuesday’s was the closest.
Shippensburg boys basketball head coach Ray Staver has said at times this season his young Greyhounds had to learn how to win at the end of games. Tuesday night’s thrilling 78-68 overtime loss to Muhlenberg in the PIAA Class 5A second round will teach many lessons.
The guards have to get better at on-ball defense. The team needs to mix up how it breaks presses and traps. They can’t ignore their bigs for long stretches when they have such a clear interior advantage. And they need to stay cool when the game heats up.
The Greyhounds have roughly eight months to stew over that and come back with the same exact team for a potentially longer run.
“We know we can be great,” Ship junior guard Isaiah Houser said on the Milton Hershey School gym floor. “Four of us started last year. So, this is, we thought — people say we’re one step ahead, one season ahead — but we thought we’re right on track. And next year is going to be crazy.”
“We were that one defensive stop away from being in the Elite 8,” Staver said. “For this team, that would’ve been a great place to be.”
District 3 champion Muhlenberg (23-6) denied the sixth-seed Greyhounds (20-9) their first trip to the state quarterfinals. Shippensburg has won just twice in the state tournament in its history, including Friday’s first-round win over Greater Johnstown.
Tuesday’s defeat was an agonizing, heart-stopping, entertaining loss.
Led by freshman guard Ruben Rodriguez, the Muhls were able to fend off a dangerous Greyhounds team itching for a major upset and a program-defining win.
Rodriguez finished with a game-high 23 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter and overtime. Shippensburg’s defense held Muhlenberg’s starting lineup outside Rodriguez to just 28 points, with only Tyler Kipp reaching double digits.
But Rodriguez was uncommonly poised for a rookie on the big stage, routinely driving to the rim and drawing contact.
“Yeah,” Staver said when asked if he tips his cap to the game’s MVP. “We didn’t defend the pick and roll very well in the first half, and I don’t think we took his right hand the way we should have.”
“Yeah, he made some big plays for them,” Houser said. “We definitely wanna get some of those plays back.”
None more so than the one at the end of regulation.
Muhlenberg entered the game with 293 3-pointers this season, more than 10 per game. And the district champs knocked down nine by the end of regulation (10 in total).
It seemed inevitable the Muhls would attempt another down 62-60 with 25 seconds left.
Instead, Rodriguez blew by Houser and laid in a game-tying bucket with seconds left, forcing overtime.
“They shoot the 3 so well, and on that last play, you know, I wish we had maybe reacted to help on that and made them hit that 3 in the corner if he’d even take it,” Staver said.
Rodriguez helped seal the game with a bucket, multiple rebounds, two assists and a steal in the extra four minutes, going 5-of-9 from the foul line as well while Shippensburg had its worst offense quarter (1-of-7) on an otherwise efficient night.
The clinching stretch included a made freebie, a steal after Shippensburg rebounded the missed second free throw, and a lay-in to make it 75-68 with 46 seconds to go.
Shippensburg did not look like an overmatched sixth seed from the jump. While Muhlenberg was content to shoot 3 after 3, the Greyhounds decided to impose their will inside early with their significant size advantage in the paint.
It allowed them to maintain control on the scoreboard much of the game despite allowing more rebounds in the first half and turning the ball over at nearly a 5-to-1 ratio compared to the Muhls.
Muhlenberg took a 37-34 halftime lead and quickly made it 40-34 on a 3 to start the second half, but the Greyhounds responded with a 10-0 run.
If not for Rodriguez’s takeover in the fourth, it would be Shippensburg taking on District 12’s No. 4 Archbishop Ryan (19-8) in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Philadelphia school beat another D3 team, Elizabethtown, 67-39.
“This group worked really hard, and I’m so proud of them,” Staver said. “But this is gonna sting for a while because we were that close.”
All five Greyhounds starters finished in double figures, led by Jeremy Thomas’s 15 points and three 3’s. Houser and Anthony Smith each had 14 points, with Smith unofficially adding 11 rebounds for a double-double. Collin Taylor had at least 10 boards to pair with his 12 points, and Jayden Statum added 13 points. The ‘Hounds were an impressive 22-of-43 shooting, but just 1-of-7 in OT.
The Muhls also had four in double figures, shooting 27-of-66 from the field and 4-of-6 in OT.
