PIAA Boys Basketball: Muhlenberg denies upset-seeking Shippensburg first ever quarterfinals appearance

HERSHEY — In a season of close calls, Tuesday’s was the closest.

Shippensburg boys basketball head coach Ray Staver has said at times this season his young Greyhounds had to learn how to win at the end of games. Tuesday night’s thrilling 78-68 overtime loss to Muhlenberg in the PIAA Class 5A second round will teach many lessons.

The guards have to get better at on-ball defense. The team needs to mix up how it breaks presses and traps. They can’t ignore their bigs for long stretches when they have such a clear interior advantage. And they need to stay cool when the game heats up.

The Greyhounds have roughly eight months to stew over that and come back with the same exact team for a potentially longer run.

“We know we can be great,” Ship junior guard Isaiah Houser said on the Milton Hershey School gym floor. “Four of us started last year. So, this is, we thought — people say we’re one step ahead, one season ahead — but we thought we’re right on track. And next year is going to be crazy.”

“We were that one defensive stop away from being in the Elite 8,” Staver said. “For this team, that would’ve been a great place to be.”