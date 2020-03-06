PIAA Boys Basketball Highlights: Shippensburg's late run enough in Class 5A opener; Northern falls to Pottsville

You have free articles remaining.
- Despite entering the tournament as the sixth seed out of District 3, Shippensburg pulled off a first-round win in the PIAA Class 5A tournament Friday night by beating Greater Johnstown 60-53. True to form, the Greyhounds had four players in double figures, led by Jeremy Thomas’s 18 points. Jayden Statum added 14, and Isaiah Houser and Anthony Smith each had 10 against District 6’s champion. Isaiah Matula led the Trojans with 14. Shippensburg trailed by four at the half but pulled away with a strong fourth quarter, outscoring Johnstown 19-9 in the frame. Next up for the ‘Hounds is District 3 champ Muhlenberg (22-6), which beat South Fayette 72-66, in Tuesday’s second round at a site and time to be determined.
- Northern could not overcome a sluggish second and third period in its Class 5A opener, falling 61-43 to District 11 runner-up Pottsville. District 3’s fourth seed (20-7) got a team-high nine points from Tyler Weary, who led the Polar Bears with two of their six 3’s. The Crimson Tide (22-5) got 26 and 23 points, respectively, from Kevin Schenk and Mason Barnes, outscoring the P-Bears by themselves. Pottsville will face D1 champ West Chester East (24-2) in Tuesday’s second round.