PIAA Boys Basketball: Camp Hill falls to Loyalsock in Class 3A second round

COAL TOWNSHIP — Camp Hill won't get the chance to see what it's made of in the Elite 8.

Loyalsock's Saraj Ali picked up a ball which was nearly stolen and whipped a last-second pass toward Eli Gair. All season, Gair has watched his older brother Aiden own the big moments, but little brother proved his equal Wednesday night at Shamokin's Purple Palace, hitting one of the most clutch shots in program history.

Gair drained the game-winning 3-pointer with just 1.1 seconds remaining as Loyalsock stunned Camp Hill 66-65 in the PIAA Class 3A second round. Loyalsock rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit, took its first lead since the second quarter on Gair's 3-pointer and advanced to the state's Elite 8 in the most dramatic fashion possible.

"I was just waiting for the shot. I saw Saraj get the ball and was ready," Eli said. "He found me and I knew was hitting it no matter what."

"I just watched it go up and was crashing the boards," Ali said. "When it went in I was like, 'Wow!' How much better can you hope to win than with a buzzer-beater to get to the Elite 8?' When Eli hit that shot it didn't feel real."

Believe it.