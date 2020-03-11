PIAA Boys Basketball: Camp Hill falls to Loyalsock in Class 3A second round

COAL TOWNSHIP — Camp Hill won't get the chance to see what it's made of in the Elite 8.
Loyalsock's Saraj Ali picked up a ball which was nearly stolen and whipped a last-second pass toward Eli Gair. All season, Gair has watched his older brother Aiden own the big moments, but little brother proved his equal Wednesday night at Shamokin's Purple Palace, hitting one of the most clutch shots in program history.
Gair drained the game-winning 3-pointer with just 1.1 seconds remaining as Loyalsock stunned Camp Hill 66-65 in the PIAA Class 3A second round. Loyalsock rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit, took its first lead since the second quarter on Gair's 3-pointer and advanced to the state's Elite 8 in the most dramatic fashion possible.
"I was just waiting for the shot. I saw Saraj get the ball and was ready," Eli said. "He found me and I knew was hitting it no matter what."
"I just watched it go up and was crashing the boards," Ali said. "When it went in I was like, 'Wow!' How much better can you hope to win than with a buzzer-beater to get to the Elite 8?' When Eli hit that shot it didn't feel real."
Believe it.
This hard-working, resilient team, which lost four starters from a year ago, is headed to the state quarterfinals for a second time in three years and will play Neumann-Goretti Saturday at a time and place to be determined. The Lancers (28-1) have more wins than any Loyalsock team since 1991 and showed why in dramatic fashion against an outstanding opponent coming off a win over Philadelphia power Bishop McDevitt.
Camp Hill (19-9) closed the first half on a 12-2 run and Connor Trumpy's buzzer-beating 3-pointer had it up 40-31. The Lions picked up where they left off in the third quarter, going up 14 with five minutes remaining. Loyalsock's season has been defined by exciting comebacks and the Lancers made their most impressive one yet as every player came together and shined in all aspects.
Loyalsock allowed just 16 points over the final 11 minutes and an Idris Ali 3-pointer pulled it within 65-63 with 36 seconds left. He then forced a jump ball and Loyalsock regained possession. Aiden Gair's 3-pointer rimmed in and out but Saraj Ali hustled after the loose ball and forced it to bounce off Trumpy and out of bounds.
Loyalsock drew up a play for Aiden, but he was met by a double team at the top of the key. As he stumbled over the defender's foot the ball briefly popped free before Saraj Ali grabbed and it looked to his right. Gair was there on the right win and drilled the shot of his life from NBA-range as time expired, setting off a large celebration.
You have free articles remaining.
Television replays showed a timeout being called as time expired and one referee signaling the game was over. After a three-minute long discussion, however, 1.1 seconds were put on the clock. Aiden Gair knocked away the heave toward halfcourt and Loyalsock celebrated again, students rushing the court and experiencing pure joy.
"I was trying to turn back around and stepped on someone's foot and fell. Saraj always has a knack for the ball and picked it up and found Eli wide-open," Aiden said. "He stuck it when it mattered. I knew he was going to make it."
"We've been down in a lot of games and we've made a lot of dramatic comebacks," Loyalsock coach Ron Insinger said. "As I'm storming up and down the sidelines, though, there's that little factor of, 'When is this going to stop?' But they're a resilient group and they found a way again."
Loyalsock went only six deep, but wore down Camp Hill and kept chipping away. Aiden Gair scored 23 points and made four steals. Saraj Ali recorded another double-double, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Idris Ali scored 11 points and made those huge plays in the final minute while Eli played the game of his life, making his three second-half shots, making five steals, dealing seven assists and grabbing six rebounds.
Rees Watkins added seven points and six rebounds, while Dane Armson was solid off the bench. Everyone had to come through in a big way after Camp Hill went up 14, and everyone did.
"There's a bunch of times we've had our backs against the wall and have come back," Saraj Ali said. "We talk, we communicate, we stay calm and staying calm is the key. We stay calm and we get ourselves back in it."
Aiden Gair started turning things around when he drilled a 3-pointer and made a steal and layup. That triggered a 9-0 run as Loyalsock quickly pulled within five in the third. An Eli Gair to Saraj Ali buzzer-beater offered a precursor of things to come in reverse and Loyalsock cut it to 52-50 entering the fourth.
Four times Camp Hill responded after Loyalsock closed within two or one and it looked like the Lancers were in serious trouble when Trumpy scored inside and put Camp Hill up 65-60 with just 80 seconds left. Idris Ali, though, hit his latest clutch playoff 3-pointer and then made one of the game's biggest defensive plays, setting the wild finish into motion.
"Everyone plays their role. Sometimes when I'm not hot and I have to play different. I have to be a leader, passer and rebounder. There's times I'm on and Idris and Saraj have to get their rebounds and set the offense," Aiden Gair said. "We fill our roles pretty great. Idris hit that big 3 really late and forced that jump ball. That really started it."
Loyalsock started strong and led 6-0 just 75 seconds in. Camp Hill, however, regrouped and led 17-12 after one. Aiden Gair scored 13 second-quarter points and his 3-pointer gave Loyalsock a brief one-point lead before Camp Hill closed the half strong.
Camp Hill had the momentum, but Loyalsock never buckled. Now the Lancers are one of the state's top eight Class 3A teams.
"I never felt like we were losing control of the game at all," Eli Gair said. "No matter what was happening, no matter what the score I don't ever think there's a time when we're out of the game."