PIAA Boys Basketball brackets

Class 6A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
1-1 Methacton (24-2) vs. 3-6 Harrisburg (15-10), at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS, 3
12-3 Abraham Lincoln (13-10) vs. 1-4 Bensalem (19-7), at South Philadelphia HS, 2:30
12-2 Roman Catholic (16-10) vs. 1-5 Coatesville (20-6), at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 2:30
2-1 Wilkes-Barre (16-10) vs. 1-7 Pennridge (18-8), at Wilkes University, 4
11-1 Freedom (18-8) vs. 1-8 Downingtown East (15-12), at William Allen HS, 4
3-2 Reading (18-8) vs. 12-4 St. Joseph’s Prep, at Kutztown University, 1
1-3 Chester (21-4) vs. 11-3 William Allen (23-5), at Oxford HS, 5:30
12-1 Simon Gratz (23-5) vs. 1-9 Garnet Valley (23-3), at Abraham Lincoln HS, 5
3-1 Wilson (27-1) vs. 1-10 North Penn (12-15), at Kutztown University, 4
11-2 Northampton (16-9) vs. 1-6 Lower Merion (19-7), at William Allen HS, 2:30
1-2 Cheltenham (23-3) vs. 11-4 Easton (17-9), at Council Rock South HS, 1
7-2 Mt. Lebanon (18-7) vs. 3-4 Cedar Crest (23-5), at Peters Twp. HS, 4:30
3-3 Central York (23-4) vs. 7-4 Central Catholic (14-11), at West York HS, 4
10-1 McDowell (21-3) vs. 7-5 Peters Twp. (14-10), at Edinboro University, 4
7-1 Butler (20-4) vs. 3-5 Central Dauphin (22-6), at North Allegheny HS, 2:30
7-3 Upper St. Clair (20-4) vs. 8-1 Allderdice (19-7), at Fox Chapel HS, 1:30
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
TBD
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Saturday, March 21
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
Class 5A
First Round: Friday, March 6
1-1 West Chester East (23-2) vs. 3-8 Gettysburg (23-4), at Norristown HS, 7:30
3-4 Northern (20-6) vs. 11-2 Pottsville (21-5), at West York HS, 7:30
2-1 Wallenpaupack (23-2) vs. 1-4 West Chester Rustin (17-8), at Scranton HS, 7:30
12-2 Martin Luther King (18-7) vs. 1-5 Unionville (19-7), at South Philadelphia HS, 7:30
12-1 Archbishop Wood (20-5) vs. 1-6 Strath Haven (17-9), at Bonner Prendergast HS, 7
1-3 Penncrest (20-6) vs. 2-3 Pittston (17-9), at Souderton HS, 7:30
2-2 Dallas (19-7) vs. 12-3 Frankford (7-17), at Berwick HS, 6
11-1 Southern Lehigh (22-4) vs. 3-5 York (20-7), at Freedom HS, 7:30
3-1 Muhlenberg (21-6) vs. 7-6 South Fayette (16-8), at Milton Hershey School, 5
6-1 Greater Johnstown (22-3) vs. 3-6 Shippensburg (19-8), at Richland HS, 7:30
1-2 Penn Wood (16-9) vs. 12-4 Archbishop Ryan (17-8), at Norristown HS, 6
7-2 Mars (19-6) vs. 3-7 Elizabethtown (19-9), at Valley HS, 6
7-1 Laurel Highlands (17-8) vs. 3-9 York Suburban (21-7), at Greensburg Salem HS, 6
3-3 New Oxford (21-5) vs. 7-3 Thomas Jeffferson (16-8), at Dallastown HS, 6
8-1 Obama Academy (15-8) vs. 7-5 Penn Hills (18-5), at Brashear HS, 7
3-2 Milton Hershey (20-4) vs. 7-4 Chartiers Valley (19-5), at CD East HS, 5
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
TBD
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Friday, March 20
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
Class 4A
First Round: Friday, March 6
12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (18-5) vs. 3-5 Eastern York (16-9), at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7
2-2 Valley View (17-8) vs. 4-3 Athens (19-7), at Lackawanna College, 6
11-2 Bethlehem Catholic (15-11) vs. 12-3 Archbishop Carroll (16-9), at William Allen HS, 6
3-2 Bishop McDevitt (22-5) vs. 11-4 Wilson Area (17-9), at Steel-High HS, 8
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic (23-4) vs. 12-5 South Philadelphia (16-6), at William Allen HS, 7:30
1-1 Pope John Paul II (18-5) vs. 12-4 John Bartram (10-14), at Coatesville HS, 7:30
4-2 Danville (20-7) vs. 11-3 Tamaqua (19-7), at Shamokin HS, 8
2-1 Scranton Prep (19-6) vs. 3-4 Susquehanna Twp. (15-9), at Lackawanna College, 7:30
12-2 Imhotep Charter (19-8) vs. 3-3 Elco (20-6), at Abraham Lincoln HS, 7
4-1 Montoursville (20-5) vs. 2-3 Nanticoke (8-17), at Williamsport HS, 7:30
3-1 Lancaster Catholic (23-3) vs. 7-5 Ringgold (14-10), at Warwick HS, 7
9-1 Clearfield (15-8) vs. 7-2 Belle Vernon (19-7), at St. Mary's HS, 7:30
7-1 Highlands (22-3) vs. 10-3 Harbor Creek (17-8), at Fox Chapel HS, 7:30
5-1 Bedford (17-7) vs. 10-2 Grove City (16-9), at Windber HS, 7
6-1 Huntingdon (22-2) vs. 7-3 Blackhawk (13-11), at Altoona HS, 7:30
10-1 Hickory (21-4) vs. 7-4 New Castle (17-8), at Slippery Rock University, 7:30
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
TBD
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Thursday, March 19
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
Class 3A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
12-1 Neumann Goretti (22-4) vs. 3-4 Brandywine Heights (17-9), at Archbishop Wood HS, 2:30
2-1 Holy Redeemer (18-6) vs. 12-4 SLA Beeber (18-8), at Wilkes University, 1
3-2 Camp Hill (17-7) vs. 12-3 Bishop McDevitt (17-7), at Milton Hershey School, 2:30
4-1 Loyalsock Twp. (26-1) vs. 11-2 Notre Damp-GP (15-11), at Williamsport HS, 1
11-1 Panther Valley (13-11) vs. 12-5 Murrell Dobbins (11-13), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 4
12-2 High School of Future (15-11) vs. 3-3 Columbia (18-8), at South Philadelphia HS, 1
4-2 Central Columbia (19-6) vs. 2-2 Riverside, at Shamokin HS, 1
3-1 Trinity (21-3) vs. 12-6 Parkway Center City, at Cumberland Valley HS, 6
6-1 Richland (17-7) vs. 4-3 Warrior Run (15-10), at Greater Johnstown HS, 2:30
7-3 South Allegheny (23-2) vs. 10-3 Franklin (18-7), at North Allegheny HS, 4
10-2 Sharon (16-9) vs. 7-4 Aliquippa (16-9), at Farrell HS, 4
7-1 North Catholic (24-2) vs. 6-4 Westmont Hilltop (19-7), at Kiski HS, 3
9-1 Brookville (17-7) v. 7-6 Neshannock (16-8), at Clarion University, 6
7-1 Lincoln Park (21-5) vs. 6-3 Penns Valley (16-8), at Fox Chapel HS, 3
6-2 Ligonier Valley (23-3) vs. 7-5 Carlynton (15-9), at Greater Johnstown HS, 1
10-1 Fairview (23-2) vs. 7-7 Beaver Falls (14-8), at Edinboro University, 2:30
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
TBD
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Saturday, March 21
TBD, at Giant Center, 2
Class 2A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
12-1 Math, Civics & Science (22-5) vs. 11-2 Schuylkill Haven (20-5), at Archbishop Ryan HS, 1
4-1 Wyalusing (18-7) vs. 3-2 Millersburg (18-6), at Towanda HS, 2:30
2-1 Holy Cross (22-2) vs. 4-3 Sayre (13-12), at Lackawanna College, 2:30
1-1 Dock Mennonite Academy (20-4) vs. 12-3 Strawberry Mansion (8-14), at Neshaminy HS, 1
11-1 Executive Education (16-6) vs. 1-2 Church Farm (10-10), at Northwestern Lehigh HS, 2
3-1 York Catholic (12-12) vs. 12-2 Constitution (10-12), at West York HS, 1
4-1 Bloomsburg (18-7) vs. 2-2 Mountain View (13-11), at Shamokin HS, 2:30
5-1 North Star (22-3) vs. 6-3 Homer Center (17-9), at Univ. of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 2:30
7-1 Our Lady Sacred Heart (24-1) vs. 10-4 Youngsville (19-7), at Peters Twp. HS, 6
6-2 Portage (20-6) vs. 10-3 Cambridge Springs (21-4), at Mount Aloysius College, 2:30
10-2 Farrell (16-8) vs. 9-3 Coudersport (20-4), at Sharon HS, 2:30
9-1 Ridgway (19-7) vs. 7-4 Shenango (19-6), at Clarion University, 4:30
10-1 Lakeview (18-8) vs. 7-5 South Side (12-12), at Sharon HS, 1
7-2 Sto-Rox (18-7) vs. 6-4 West Branch (19-7), at Sewickley Academy, 4:30
9-2 Clarion (16-9) vs. 7-3 Winchester Thurston (12-12), at Keystone HS, 2
6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (23-3) vs. 7-6 Brentwood (18-6), at Mount Aloysius College, 4
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
TBD
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Friday, March 20
TBD, at Giant Center, 2
Class 1A
First Round: Friday, March 6
3-1 Mount Calvary (25-2) vs. 4-4 North Penn-Liberty (20-5), at Steel-High HS, 5
11-1 Nativity BVM (18-7) vs. 1-2 Christian Academy (20-4), at Blue Mountain HS, 7:30
4-2 Northumberland Christian (13-8) vs. 3-3 Lancaster County Christian (17-7), at Milton HS, 6
12-1 Sankofa Freedom (8-14) vs. 3-6 Linville Hill Christian (12-8), at South Philadelphia HS, 6
4-1 St. John Neumann (21-4) vs. 3-5 Conestoga Christian (17-10), at Milton HS, 7:30
3-2 Halifax (17-9) vs. 5-3 Southern Fulton (17-8), at Milton Hershey School, 8
11-2 Notre Dame-ES (12-13) vs. 4-3 Sullivan County (19-6), at Blue Mountain HS, 6
1-1 Chester Charter (18-5) vs. 3-4 Greenwood (15-12), at Coatesville HS, 6
7-1 Vincentian Academy (21-4) vs. 9-4 AC Valley (16-9), at Valley HS, 7:30
5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley( 26-1) vs. 7-5 Geibel Catholic (15-9), at Univ. of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 8
9-2 Cameron County (20-5) vs. 6-2 Williamsburg (15-8), at St. Mary’s HS, 6
10-1 Commodore Perry (3-20) vs. 7-4 Bishop Canevin (18-6), at Slippery Rock University, 6
9-1 Elk County Catholic (26-1) vs. 7-6 Imani Christian (15-9), at Clarion University, 8
7-2 Cornell (18-7) vs. 6-3 Saltsburg (13-11), at Fox Chapel HS, 6
5-2 Shade (24-3) vs. 7-3 Nazareth Prep (17-8), at Univ. of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 5
6-1 Bishop Carroll (15-9) vs. 9-3 Clarion-Limestone (21-5), at Richland HS, 6
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
TBD
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Thursday, March 19
TBD, at Giant Center, 2