PIAA Basketball: Mount Lebanon forces postponement of Wednesday game amid cornavirus concerns

A PIAA boys basketball second-round game between Cheltenham and Mount Lebanon scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed because of concerns with COVID-19.
According to Triblive.com, Mount Lebanon administrators informed the PIAA early Wednesday it would not travel to Chambersburg High School for its game against Cheltenham at 7 p.m.
The PIAA postponed the game to Thursday at the same time.
Cheltenham School District closed all schools beginning Tuesday through the end of the week after it was discovered a parent of a district student came in contact with a patient suspected of having the coronavirus. The parent is a caregiver to the patient.
The parent and her child are self-quarantined, the district said, and there will be a "deep clean" in all of the district's buildings during the time off.
Mount Lebanon administrators determined they were not comfortable sending the boys basketball team to the game.
“After speaking to the PIAA leadership, the Mt. Lebanon School District administration has made the decision to not send our team, coaches, and other personnel to compete in the game,” athletic director John Grogan said in a letter to parents, Triblive.com said. “In that we cannot ensure the health and safety of our students, coaches, and community, the District administration could see no other viable scenario to permit our team’s participation.”
It is not clear if Mount Lebanon would be forced to forfeit the game if it does not play, or if any teams who take similar action would be forced to forfeit.
“We have no intention of withdrawing from this tournament and will follow PIAA bylaws,” Cheltenham AD Suni Blackwell told Triblive.com. “Though Mt. Lebanon has stated its refusal to play, Cheltenham will not be forfeiting.”
This is not the only game being impacted by fears of the coronavirus, of which there are 14 presumptive positive and two confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, according to the state's department of health, all on the eastern half of the state. Nine are in Montgomery County.
Mixed reports about the Class 6A boys game between Lower Merion and Wilson indicate the game was postponed to Thursday at 7 at Reading High School, while other reports Wednesday afternoon said Reading is not hosting the game. Milton Hershey School was originally scheduled to host the game Wednesday but dropped it, although the school is still hosting Nativity vs. Greenwood girls in Class 1A.
