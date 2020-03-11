PIAA Basketball: Mount Lebanon forces postponement of Wednesday game amid cornavirus concerns

A PIAA boys basketball second-round game between Cheltenham and Mount Lebanon scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed because of concerns with COVID-19.

According to Triblive.com, Mount Lebanon administrators informed the PIAA early Wednesday it would not travel to Chambersburg High School for its game against Cheltenham at 7 p.m.

The PIAA postponed the game to Thursday at the same time.

Cheltenham School District closed all schools beginning Tuesday through the end of the week after it was discovered a parent of a district student came in contact with a patient suspected of having the coronavirus. The parent is a caregiver to the patient.

The parent and her child are self-quarantined, the district said, and there will be a "deep clean" in all of the district's buildings during the time off.

Mount Lebanon administrators determined they were not comfortable sending the boys basketball team to the game.