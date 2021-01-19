 Skip to main content
Penn State Women's Basketball: Thursday game against Rutgers game postponed
Penn State Women's Basketball: Thursday game against Rutgers game postponed

The Penn State women’s basketball game at Rutgers Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with Rutgers.

The schools are working with the Big Ten for rescheduling options.

Penn State's next game is at home against Minnesota Jan. 25. 

