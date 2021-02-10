Penn State Women's Basketball: Penn State falls to Indiana on the road

Sentinel Staff
Penn State women’s basketball saw its four-game win streak come to an end Wednesday, falling to Indiana 90-65 in Big Ten action.
Niya Beverley led the Nittany Lions with 16 points. Maddie Burke tallied her third straight double-digit scoring game with 13 points.
Anna Camden recorded her fourth double-figure effort in the last five games with 12 points.
The Penn State women’s basketball game at Rutgers Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with Rutgers.
The schools are working with the Big Ten for rescheduling options.
Penn State's next game is at home against Minnesota Jan. 25.
