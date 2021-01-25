Penn State Women's Basketball: Penn State falls in back-and-forth battle to Minnesota

Penn State women’s basketball came out on the short end of a back-and-forth battle that saw 13 lead changes and 12 tie scores against Minnesota 85-76.

Johnasia Cash finished with a season-best 22 points and 15 points for her fourth double-double of the year. Makenna Marisa led all scorers with 25 points, just one point shy of her career high.

Niya Beverley finished with eight points, eight assists, four rebounds and no turnovers.

The Penn State women’s basketball game at Rutgers Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with Rutgers.

The schools are working with the Big Ten for rescheduling options.

