Penn State women’s basketball fell 91-87 Sunday afternoon to Purdue in PSU’s Big Ten opener at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Makenna Marisa led five players in double figures with a career-best 26 points. Kelly Jekot chipped in 14 points, while Anna Camden and Johnasia Cash added 11 each. Tova Sabel rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.