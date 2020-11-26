Penn State Women's Basketball: Cumberland Valley grad Kelly Jekot reaches milestone in first game with Nittany Lions

Kelly Jekot made Penn State's season opener Wednesday night against Coppin State a memorable one.

The graduate student and former Cumberland Valley standout reached the 1,000-point milestone in the win after remaining sidelined for a year with a knee injury. Jekot had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the 84-45 victory.

She transferred over to the Nittany Lions in 2019 after spending the first part of her career at Villanova.

Jekot earned consecutive Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors her final two years at CV, where she led the Eagles to three straight PIAA titles. She then played three seasons with Villanova, earning the Big 5 Rookie of the Year award among other Big 5 titles. In one of the last games of the 2018-19 season with Villanova, she suffered a traumatic knee injury near the end of the game when she tore her ACL, MCL, PCL and lateral meniscus and also injured her hamstring.

She averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game her first three seasons at Villanova.

Jekot already earned her undergraduate degree in communications from Villanova in the spring of 2019 and she plans to earn a master’s degree in educational leadership at Penn State.

​Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.