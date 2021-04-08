NCAA Women's Basketball: Cumberland Valley grad Kelly Jekot announces return to Penn State for final season

Kelly Jekot is giving it one more go.

The three-time state champion with Cumberland Valley, 2,000-point high school scorer and 1,000-point collegiate scorer announced Thursday afternoon her intent to return for one last season with Penn State's women's basketball team, for what will be her fifth season on the court and sixth year in college.

"I'm so thankful that I have the opportunity to get back on the court to play the sport I love for the 2021-22 season," Jekot said in a social media post. "We have unfinished business. We are!"

The high school standout who began her NCAA career at Villanova will return for the 2021-22 season after a midseason injury this year that ended her first campaign with the Nittany Lions.

Jekot averaged 15.9 points (team high), 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in nine games before an injury in mid-January. It was the second season-ending injury of her collegiate year after she tore her ACL late in her junior year at 'Nova.

The 6-foot guard redshirted in what would've been her senior year and announced a transfer to Penn State in November 2019 to play as a graduate transfer.

