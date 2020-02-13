Mid-Penn Girls Basketball: Lauren Trumpy shines in battle of bigs, but Central Dauphin tops Trinity for conference crown

“Well, it’s really tough because she’s pretty much the same size as me,” Trumpy said. “And she’s honestly a little more physical. So, we practiced last night playing against a big, physical player like that, and I think that really helped and prepared me for today.”

Offensively, Trumpy mixed in several turnaround jumpers, a couple baseline J’s and even her range.

Through the first half, it looked like the young big was going to carry the Shamrocks (18-5, 12-0 Capital) to a mild upset. She had 11 points by the break with Trinity up 24-22. She finished the contest with a game-high 18 points, plus six rebounds, six blocks, two assists and two steals.

“I thought that we gave Trumpy too many easy looks [in the first half],” CD head coach Randy Gambelunghe said.

But Trumpy wasn’t enough in Trinity’s second loss in the last 15 games, especially offensively.

While Ava Stevenson got 10 points, it was tough sledding and required the slick-shooting guard to go just 6-of-12 from the foul line. Tuesday’s semifinal hero, Jocelyn Dorsey, battled foul trouble and was held to two points. And Braylee Fetterolf made two early 3s but was held to two shots and missed both the rest of the way.