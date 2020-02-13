Mid-Penn Girls Basketball: Lauren Trumpy shines in battle of bigs, but Central Dauphin tops Trinity for conference crown

HERSHEY — In the end, Central Dauphin’s physicality was too much.
The Rams beat Trinity 55-42 in Thursday’s Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball championship, capitalizing on the Shamrocks’ 19 turnovers while bullying them defensively much of the game.
The battle at Milton Hershey School between the two best teams in the conference featured two of the area’s best young centers — Trinity’s Lauren Trumpy and CD’s Caroline Shiery, both sophomores and both 6-foot-3.
And despite Shiery’s physicality on both sides, it was Trumpy who shined the most. A role player a year ago, Trumpy displayed nearly every aspect of her diverse game. She drilled a long jumper, made buckets within 8 feet and ate up nearly everything the Rams (23-1, 15-1 Commonwealth) offense threw at her for three quarters, showcasing her athleticism and footwork to win a key one-on-one battle.
“Lauren had an unbelievable game defensively and offensively,” Shamrocks head coach Kristi Britten said. “Her defense on 11 [Shiery], and her help defense while still keeping a pulse on 11, was just great.”
Trumpy got locked in early, displaying advanced footwork trailing Rams who tried to penetrate the lane and swatting away their shots. Her effort against Shiery was particularly impressive. The Rams sophomore was held scoreless in the first half, and her six points and four rebounds by game’s end were below her season averages.
“Well, it’s really tough because she’s pretty much the same size as me,” Trumpy said. “And she’s honestly a little more physical. So, we practiced last night playing against a big, physical player like that, and I think that really helped and prepared me for today.”
Offensively, Trumpy mixed in several turnaround jumpers, a couple baseline J’s and even her range.
.@lauren_trumpy sinks one in the final seconds of the 3Q to cut @CDAthletics' lead to 34-31. @RocksGBB close on a 4-0 mini-run. pic.twitter.com/kIe4LAUn80— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 14, 2020
Through the first half, it looked like the young big was going to carry the Shamrocks (18-5, 12-0 Capital) to a mild upset. She had 11 points by the break with Trinity up 24-22. She finished the contest with a game-high 18 points, plus six rebounds, six blocks, two assists and two steals.
“I thought that we gave Trumpy too many easy looks [in the first half],” CD head coach Randy Gambelunghe said.
But Trumpy wasn’t enough in Trinity’s second loss in the last 15 games, especially offensively.
While Ava Stevenson got 10 points, it was tough sledding and required the slick-shooting guard to go just 6-of-12 from the foul line. Tuesday’s semifinal hero, Jocelyn Dorsey, battled foul trouble and was held to two points. And Braylee Fetterolf made two early 3s but was held to two shots and missed both the rest of the way.
“Yeah, we just couldn’t seem to get that momentum,” Britten said. “Every nice offensive possession we had, they countered it.”
Credit to the Rams, who hounded Trinity’s guards, especially Jaylin Moore and Stevenson, all night.
Trinity turned the ball over 19 times unofficially, nearly half of them by Moore and Stevenson.
Marlie Dickerson, in for injured Rams guard Haleigh Lackner (ankle), was a menace once Gambelunghe unleashed a press in the second half. She finished with 12 points and played lock-down defense.
“She moves her feet better than anyone I’ve coached,” Gambelunghe said.
“It’s hard to win with 20 turnovers,” Britten said. “Definitely credit to Central Dauphin.”
Audrey Weigl battled foul problems of her own but finished with 14 points and six boards for CD, winners of 14 straight. And Izzy Vogel provided 10 points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals, playing some of the best defense of the game.
“I think it was a good mental game for us because I definitely saw what we need to work on as far as mental toughness and refocusing after something doesn’t please you or go your way,” Britten said. “And that was probably the most physical team we played, so that was good for us.”
It was a sentiment Trumpy reiterated, adding that getting a chance to play a center as big as her will help in the coming weeks.
The Shamrocks now set their sights on a third straight District 3 championship. They enter the Class 3A tournament as the second seed behind Delone Catholic, which beat Trinity earlier this season 58-39.
Trinity opens districts Feb. 21 in the semifinals, when it hosts the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal between No. 6 Hanover and No. 3 Pequea Valley.
