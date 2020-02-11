Mid-Penn Girls Basketball: Central Dauphin proves too challenging for Shippensburg in conference semifinals

MECHANICSBURG — The Central Dauphin girls basketball team poses a challenge for anyone that draws the Rams this postseason. Shippensburg was no different on Tuesday night in the Mid-Penn Championship semifinals.

The Greyhounds had to come out strong, protect the ball from the vaunted Central Dauphin defense and hit their open looks. Unfortunately for Shippensburg, it did none of those things in a 48-21 loss to the Rams.

Playing without injured starter Haleigh Lackner, Central Dauphin (20-1) didn’t lose a step on either end of the floor. The Rams held Shippensburg without a field goal until 4:43 of the second quarter as they took control early with a 23-2 run to start the game.

“Three-of-25 in the first half with nine turnovers,” Shippensburg head coach Andrew Markel said. “The frustrating thing is we were shooting where we shouldn’t have been shooting. I didn’t want one shot in the paint on top of 11 (Caroline Shiery) because she’s too big. We did that five times. That’s a shot, but really it’s a turnover.”

Tori Rumbaugh did her best to keep the Greyhounds in the game, but the deficit was too large, and Central Dauphin proved too formidable. Rumbaugh finished with 12 in the losing effort.