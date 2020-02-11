Mid-Penn Girls Basketball: Ava Stevenson, Trinity's stout defense denies Mechanicsburg in conference semis

Trumpy alone presented problems on the interior against an undersized Mechanicsburg (21-2), the Keystone Division champs and District 3 Class 5A top seed. She redirected shooters, grabbed five rebounds and scored eight points. Dorsey benefited from the attention Trumpy garnered as well, finishing just shy of a double-double with nine points, nine boards and four assists.

“[Trumpy’s] been key. She’s a tough matchup for a lot of teams,” Britten said. “She’s just so long inside. … I gotta give some props to Jocelyn Dorsey. She’s really been a difference-maker for us all season. And it’s under-the-radar type stuff.”

The pair also effectively eliminated Logan Nutt and Emma Castilla, who combined for just eight points, well below their season averages.

The Shamrocks will play Commonwealth champ Central Dauphin, which handily beat Shippensburg 48-21 in Tuesday’s other semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 6, followed by the boys game. The site was not announced as of press time.

It’s unclear if Moore will play. Late in the game, the guard’s left ankle bent awkwardly as she tried to cut by a defender. She was helped gingerly off the court. Britten said it wasn’t clear what Moore’s status is but said the junior is “a pretty tough kid.”

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

