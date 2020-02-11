Mid-Penn Girls Basketball: Ava Stevenson, Trinity's stout defense denies Mechanicsburg in conference semis

ENOLA — Talia Gilliard got her points but not the win.
Led by Ava Stevenson’s 19 points, a suffocating interior defense and speed in the backcourt, Trinity topped Mechanicsburg girls basketball 42-34 in the Mid-Penn Conference tournament semifinals Tuesday night at East Pennsboro High School.
Gilliard finished with a game-high 22 points (9-of-20) but it was a struggle early and throughout.
The lightning-fast junior was held to 3-of-8 shooting in the first half with multiple errant shots. She gained steam in the third quarter, burying three triples, but her efforts were never able to close the gap as the Shamrocks (18-4) seemingly had an answer for practically every one of her buckets.
Stevenson, who added a pair of steals, was tasked with guarding her, as was Katie Sajer and at times Jaylin Moore. Those three routinely denied Gilliard her customary transition points.
“She’s a nice player, boy,” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said. “Man, she’s tough.
“I think it’s a tall task to have one person guard her the whole entire game. We’re blessed to have a handful of players that can do the job.”
Bang. Gilliard.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 11, 2020
But again, @ava_stevenson3 answered. It's 32-24 @RocksGBB over @GoMechanicsburg heading to the 4Q. pic.twitter.com/xIMZufo6wG
You have free articles remaining.
The Capital Division champions also used Lauren Trumpy and Jocelyn Dorsey inside to shut down driving lanes.
Trumpy alone presented problems on the interior against an undersized Mechanicsburg (21-2), the Keystone Division champs and District 3 Class 5A top seed. She redirected shooters, grabbed five rebounds and scored eight points. Dorsey benefited from the attention Trumpy garnered as well, finishing just shy of a double-double with nine points, nine boards and four assists.
HALFTIME: @RocksGBB lead 22-13 over @GoMechanicsburg. Beckett with the nice find to a cutting @ava_stevenson3 for the last points of the half.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 11, 2020
Beckett with a really strong two minutes off the bench. Couple boards, steal and assist. pic.twitter.com/2gtyTjmeZG
“[Trumpy’s] been key. She’s a tough matchup for a lot of teams,” Britten said. “She’s just so long inside. … I gotta give some props to Jocelyn Dorsey. She’s really been a difference-maker for us all season. And it’s under-the-radar type stuff.”
The pair also effectively eliminated Logan Nutt and Emma Castilla, who combined for just eight points, well below their season averages.
The Shamrocks will play Commonwealth champ Central Dauphin, which handily beat Shippensburg 48-21 in Tuesday’s other semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 6, followed by the boys game. The site was not announced as of press time.
It’s unclear if Moore will play. Late in the game, the guard’s left ankle bent awkwardly as she tried to cut by a defender. She was helped gingerly off the court. Britten said it wasn’t clear what Moore’s status is but said the junior is “a pretty tough kid.”
Mid-Penn Girls Basketball: Central Dauphin proves too challenging for Shippensburg in conference semifinals
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520