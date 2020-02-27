Mid-Penn Conference releases 2019-20 wrestling all-star selections

The Mid-Penn Conference released its 2019-20 all-star teams for wrestling Thursday:
Commonwealth Division
First Team
Nicholas Allison, Mifflin County, 106
Ben Monn, Cumberland Valley, 113
Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 120
Josh Miller, Central Dauphin, 126
Rafael Portilla, Carlisle, 132
Bryce Buckman, Central Dauphin, 138
Sean Smith, Carlisle, 145
Tate Nichter, Chambersburg, 152
Luke Nichter, Chambersburg, 160
Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, 170
Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin, 182
Jake Lucas, Cumberland Valley, 195
Marques Holton, Central Dauphin, 220
Blaine Davis, Mifflin County, 285
Second Team
Hayden Cunningham, State College, 106
Matt Repos, Central Dauphin, 113
Ruston Dzielak, Cumberland Valley, 120
Derek Burk, Mifflin County, 126
Owen Woolcott, State College, 132
Clayton Leidy, State College, 138
Kyle Miller, Cumberland Valley, 145
Tye Weathersby, Central Dauphin, 152
Colton Zimmerman, Carlisle, 160
Lance Urbas, state College, 170
Brycen Hassinger, Mifflin County, 182
Jackson Talbott, Central Dauphin, 195
Wyatt Hull, Chambersburg, 220
Jamear Henderson, Harrisburg, 285
Keystone Division
First Team
Kyle Haverstick, Northern, 106
Wyatt Fox, Red Land, 113
Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff, 120
Asa Brunk, Mechanicsburg, 126
Aidan Bachman, Cedar Cliff, 132
TT Elhajj, Lower Dauphin, 138
John Cunningham, Cedar Cliff, 145
Peirce Feite, Northern. 152
Clayton Ulrey, Lower Dauphin, 160
Isaiah Auman, Cedar Cliff, 170
Ben Snyder, Lower Dauphin, 182
Eddie Wells, Northern, 195
Kyle Swartz, Northern, 220
Donovan Bair, Northern, 285
Second Team
Jimmy Locama, Cedar Cliff, 106
Ben Passmore, Cedar Cliff, 113
Reese Polulak, Red Land, 120
Ethan Ketner, Hershey, 126
Marcel McDaniels, CD East, 132
Bryce Brennan, Red Land, 138
Liam Strouse, Northern, 145
Sean Donnelly, Lower Dauphin, 152
Carson Kelly, Red Land, 160
Bay Blashalk, Northern, 170
Elijah Ikeda, Cedar Cliff, 182
Michael Stank, Red Land, 195
Travis Armstrong, CD East, 220
Anthony Shires, Cedar Cliff, 285
Capital Division
First Team
Alex Tyson, Bishop McDevitt, 106
Zach Malay, Middletown, 113
Nate Smith, Bishop McDevitt, 120
Kody Evans, Susquehanna Township, 126
Adam Jacob, East Pennsboro, 132
Patrick DeMark, Trinity, 138
Tyler Martin, Bishop McDevitt, 145
Daniel Kosinski, Trinity, 152
Max Delaye, Camp Hill, 160
Sean Getty, Camp Hill, 170
Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, 182
Paul Parise, Camp Hill, 195
Qunicy Reinnagel, Middletown, 220
Sawyer Morgan, Bishop McDevitt, 285
Second Team
Major Lewis, East Pennsboro, 106
Charlie Aber, Trinity, 113
Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 120
Noah Prichard, East Pennsboro, 126
Luke Fegley, Middletown, 132
Jacob Myers, Palmyra, 138
Joey Spear, Middletown, 145
Parker Rice, Camp Hill, 152
Makoa Neible, Trinity, 160
Jagger Gray, Trinity, 170
Jacob McMillien, Milton Hershey, 182
Author Dash, Middletown, 195
Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt, 220
Denzel Okyere-Darko, Milton Hershey, 285
Colonial Division
First Team
Eli Gregoris, Big Spring, 106
Deven Jackson, West Perry, 113
Jeffrey Russell, Shippensburg, 120
Kaden Rouzer, Waynesboro, 126
Dylan Ramsey, Shippensburg, 132
Kobin Karper, Boiling Springs, 138
Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, 145
Jonathan Lentvorsky, West Perry, 152
Tyler Wonders, West Perry, 160
Hayden Reichard, Waynesboro, 170
Brad Morrison, West Perry, 182
Andrew Adams, Big Spring, 195
Colton Musser, Shippensburg, 220
Sean Hess, Shippensburg, 285
Second Team
Jimmy Snyder, Boiling Springs, 106
Raif Barber, Boiling Springs, 113
Austin Mahoney, Boiling Springs, 120
Lorcan Wright, Greencastle-Antrim, 126
Andrew Stafford, Boiling Springs, 132
Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 138
Jared Miller, Greencastle-Antrim, 145
Kohl Holderbaum, Shippensburg, 152
Eli Crum, Boiling Springs, 160
Diesel Koser, Shippensburg, 170
Sam Pope, Big Spring, 182
Josh Martin, Boiling Springs, 195
Jay Roberds, Big Spring, 220
Jeremiah Lecrone, Big Spring, 285