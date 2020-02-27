Mid-Penn Conference releases 2019-20 wrestling all-star selections
Mid-Penn Conference releases 2019-20 wrestling all-star selections

Carlisle’s Rafael Portilla , standing, was named a Mid-Penn All-Star on Thursday.

The Mid-Penn Conference released its 2019-20 all-star teams for wrestling Thursday:

Commonwealth Division

First Team

Nicholas Allison, Mifflin County, 106

Ben Monn, Cumberland Valley, 113

Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 120

Josh Miller, Central Dauphin, 126

Rafael Portilla, Carlisle, 132

Bryce Buckman, Central Dauphin, 138

Sean Smith, Carlisle, 145

Tate Nichter, Chambersburg, 152

Luke Nichter, Chambersburg, 160

Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, 170

Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin, 182

Jake Lucas, Cumberland Valley, 195

Marques Holton, Central Dauphin, 220

Blaine Davis, Mifflin County, 285

Second Team

Hayden Cunningham, State College, 106

Matt Repos, Central Dauphin, 113

Ruston Dzielak, Cumberland Valley, 120

Derek Burk, Mifflin County, 126

Owen Woolcott, State College, 132

Clayton Leidy, State College, 138

Kyle Miller, Cumberland Valley, 145

Tye Weathersby, Central Dauphin, 152

Colton Zimmerman, Carlisle, 160

Lance Urbas, state College, 170

Brycen Hassinger, Mifflin County, 182

Jackson Talbott, Central Dauphin, 195

Wyatt Hull, Chambersburg, 220

Jamear Henderson, Harrisburg, 285

Keystone Division

First Team

Kyle Haverstick, Northern, 106

Wyatt Fox, Red Land, 113

Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff, 120

Asa Brunk, Mechanicsburg, 126

Aidan Bachman, Cedar Cliff, 132

TT Elhajj, Lower Dauphin, 138

John Cunningham, Cedar Cliff, 145

Peirce Feite, Northern. 152

Clayton Ulrey, Lower Dauphin, 160

Isaiah Auman, Cedar Cliff, 170

Ben Snyder, Lower Dauphin, 182

Eddie Wells, Northern, 195

Kyle Swartz, Northern, 220

Donovan Bair, Northern, 285

Second Team

Jimmy Locama, Cedar Cliff, 106

Ben Passmore, Cedar Cliff, 113

Reese Polulak, Red Land, 120

Ethan Ketner, Hershey, 126

Marcel McDaniels, CD East, 132

Bryce Brennan, Red Land, 138

Liam Strouse, Northern, 145

Sean Donnelly, Lower Dauphin, 152

Carson Kelly, Red Land, 160

Bay Blashalk, Northern, 170

Elijah Ikeda, Cedar Cliff, 182

Michael Stank, Red Land, 195

Travis Armstrong, CD East, 220

Anthony Shires, Cedar Cliff, 285

Capital Division

First Team

Alex Tyson, Bishop McDevitt, 106

Zach Malay, Middletown, 113

Nate Smith, Bishop McDevitt, 120

Kody Evans, Susquehanna Township, 126

Adam Jacob, East Pennsboro, 132

Patrick DeMark, Trinity, 138

Tyler Martin, Bishop McDevitt, 145

Daniel Kosinski, Trinity, 152

Max Delaye, Camp Hill, 160

Sean Getty, Camp Hill, 170

Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, 182

Paul Parise, Camp Hill, 195

Qunicy Reinnagel, Middletown, 220

Sawyer Morgan, Bishop McDevitt, 285

Second Team

Major Lewis, East Pennsboro, 106

Charlie Aber, Trinity, 113

Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 120

Noah Prichard, East Pennsboro, 126

Luke Fegley, Middletown, 132

Jacob Myers, Palmyra, 138

Joey Spear, Middletown, 145

Parker Rice, Camp Hill, 152

Makoa Neible, Trinity, 160

Jagger Gray, Trinity, 170

Jacob McMillien, Milton Hershey, 182

Author Dash, Middletown, 195

Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt, 220

Denzel Okyere-Darko, Milton Hershey, 285

Colonial Division

First Team

Eli Gregoris, Big Spring, 106

Deven Jackson, West Perry, 113

Jeffrey Russell, Shippensburg, 120

Kaden Rouzer, Waynesboro, 126

Dylan Ramsey, Shippensburg, 132

Kobin Karper, Boiling Springs, 138

Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, 145

Jonathan Lentvorsky, West Perry, 152

Tyler Wonders, West Perry, 160

Hayden Reichard, Waynesboro, 170

Brad Morrison, West Perry, 182

Andrew Adams, Big Spring, 195

Colton Musser, Shippensburg, 220

Sean Hess, Shippensburg, 285

Second Team

Jimmy Snyder, Boiling Springs, 106

Raif Barber, Boiling Springs, 113

Austin Mahoney, Boiling Springs, 120

Lorcan Wright, Greencastle-Antrim, 126

Andrew Stafford, Boiling Springs, 132

Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 138

Jared Miller, Greencastle-Antrim, 145

Kohl Holderbaum, Shippensburg, 152

Eli Crum, Boiling Springs, 160

Diesel Koser, Shippensburg, 170

Sam Pope, Big Spring, 182

Josh Martin, Boiling Springs, 195

Jay Roberds, Big Spring, 220

Jeremiah Lecrone, Big Spring, 285

