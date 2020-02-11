Mid-Penn Boys Basketball: Big nights from Chance Westry, Marcus Beckett not enough for Trinity in semifinal loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Marcus has had a tremendous year for us, there’s no doubt about it,” said Kostelac of Beckett, who finished with 20 points. “He’s a heck of a basketball player, and he’s had a great year for us.”

But that was as close as the six-time defending District 3 Class 3A champs could get. The Crusaders never trailed in the fourth despite blowing the lead. Frustrating Trinity turnovers and four bad shots, according to Kostelac, were the difference-makers in the final six minutes.

Plus Kelly, who quietly had 10 points in the first half, went on a 12-of-12 run at the foul line in the second half with several big buckets. He finished with 33 points and closed the game for the Crusaders with clutch free throws in the final minutes.

“I thought going into the year they were the best team in the area,” Kostelac said. “I haven’t seen anything that may change my mind.”

Blue chipper Chance Westry oscillated between committing untimely turnovers and slashing for big buckets during the comeback. He finished with 25 in the loss.

Bishop McDevitt will face Central Dauphin in Thursday’s conference championship at 7:30. The Rams held off Shippensburg 71-61 in Tuesday’s other semi.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

