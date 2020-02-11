Mid-Penn Boys Basketball: Big nights from Chance Westry, Marcus Beckett not enough for Trinity in semifinal loss

ENOLA — Erase the first quarter and the final few minutes of the game, and Trinity boys basketball was in control.
But the game doesn’t work that way. A sluggish start and a weak finish cost the Shamrocks in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Conference tournament semifinals, a 72-61 defeat at the hands of Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro High School.
The Capital Division champs sleep-walked through the first eight minutes of action before waking up in a hurry. And they ended the game with a similarly lackluster stretch.
Trinity trailed 29-11 a few minutes into the second quarter, lapped repeatedly by a Crusaders side (20-4) that seemingly couldn’t miss while — as Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. bemoaned after the game — the Shamrocks simply “stood around and watched the game.”
But after the two teams traded buckets, Marcus Beckett exploded for 14 second-quarter points, sparking a furious ‘Rocks comeback. It wasn’t until a Jake Kelly 3 at the halftime buzzer did the Keystone champs stop the bleeding, but by that point Trinity (18-4) climbed back to within 35-28.
Jake Kelly sends this one to halftime with @HailToTheeMcD with a 3. 35-28 @RocksBoysBball trails. But this is a much different game than it was a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/kYL7HPjk83— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 12, 2020
The comeback continued after the intermission, with an Aley Zangari 3 and four more points from Beckett cutting the deficit to 47-43 with eight minutes left.
And then Beckett fired off a midrange J a minute into the fourth quarter to tie it at 47-47.
You have free articles remaining.
Tie game. Marcus Beckett jumper finally completes the comeback bid. @RocksBoysBball now even 47-47 with 6:51 left. Beckett with 20 now. pic.twitter.com/10EzacGnnf— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 12, 2020
“Marcus has had a tremendous year for us, there’s no doubt about it,” said Kostelac of Beckett, who finished with 20 points. “He’s a heck of a basketball player, and he’s had a great year for us.”
But that was as close as the six-time defending District 3 Class 3A champs could get. The Crusaders never trailed in the fourth despite blowing the lead. Frustrating Trinity turnovers and four bad shots, according to Kostelac, were the difference-makers in the final six minutes.
Plus Kelly, who quietly had 10 points in the first half, went on a 12-of-12 run at the foul line in the second half with several big buckets. He finished with 33 points and closed the game for the Crusaders with clutch free throws in the final minutes.
“I thought going into the year they were the best team in the area,” Kostelac said. “I haven’t seen anything that may change my mind.”
Blue chipper Chance Westry oscillated between committing untimely turnovers and slashing for big buckets during the comeback. He finished with 25 in the loss.
Bishop McDevitt will face Central Dauphin in Thursday’s conference championship at 7:30. The Rams held off Shippensburg 71-61 in Tuesday’s other semi.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520