Mid-Penn Boys Basketball: A late surge from Central Dauphin downs Shippensburg in conference semis

MECHANICSBURG — On paper, the Shippensburg and Central Dauphin boys basketball teams appeared even with identical 17-5 records and both seeded fifth in their respective classes for next week’s District 3 tournament.
Tuesday night’s Mid-Penn Conference semifinal between the two squads proved the point as they battled for 32 minutes before Central Dauphin delivered a late knockout punch to win 71-61.
Early in the fourth quarter, Shippensburg’s Jayden Statum ran the break and delivered a long pass to Anthony Smith, who finished with a dunk to bring the Greyhounds within one at 53-52.
Central Dauphin (18-5) held the lead most of the game, but Shippensburg battled back multiple times to stay in the contest. But this time, the Rams had a final surge that would go unanswered by the Greyhounds.
Shippensburg (17-6) turned the ball over on three straight possessions that turned into easy baskets in a 7-0 run capped by a Rance Russo 3-pointer from the corner.
“That was the difference in the game,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said.
“They knocked us to the mat like two or three times where they could have got it to double-digits and stretched the league. Every time we got right back up except for that last time with two minutes left. I think we ran out of gas a little bit. Like everybody else, we’ve had some illness, so some kids played more minutes than maybe we should have.”
Both teams felt each other out in the first quarter before the pace picked up in the second period as they combined for 43 points. Statum scored two baskets and assisted on another pair from Jeremy Thomas, giving the Greyhounds what turned out to be their first and only lead of the game at 20-18.
But then Central Dauphin turned things over to Ryan Smith. The junior wing scored 11 of the Rams next 17 points as they built a 10-point advantage before Statum knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 37-29 entering the break.
“There were probably four or five balls that we had tonight, and they flicked it away from us,” Staver said. “We have to be more conscious of that against quicker, longer teams. We have to be strong with the ball and protect it.”
Smith led Central Dauphin with 25 points, while Russo scored 13 after the break to finish with 20.
The Rams advance to play Bishop McDevitt, 72-61 winners over Trinity, in the Mid-Penn finals Thursday night.
Statum led a quartet of Shippensburg players in double-digits as the point guard ended the night with 16 points. Collin Taylor had 13, Jeremy Thomas with 12 and Isaiah Houser kicked in 11 in the losing effort for the Greyhounds.
Shippensburg returns to action Feb. 17 in the first round of District 3 Class 5A playoffs against Cedar Cliff.
“I think our kids understood that this was a little bit of icing on the cake for us,” Staver said. “It’s a good place for our kids to be. We come here on a Tuesday night almost a whole week before playoffs and get that kind of competition. We weren’t hurt by that loss. It stings, but it’s something we can grow from for sure.”