Mid-Penn Boys Basketball: A late surge from Central Dauphin downs Shippensburg in conference semis

MECHANICSBURG — On paper, the Shippensburg and Central Dauphin boys basketball teams appeared even with identical 17-5 records and both seeded fifth in their respective classes for next week’s District 3 tournament.

Tuesday night’s Mid-Penn Conference semifinal between the two squads proved the point as they battled for 32 minutes before Central Dauphin delivered a late knockout punch to win 71-61.

Early in the fourth quarter, Shippensburg’s Jayden Statum ran the break and delivered a long pass to Anthony Smith, who finished with a dunk to bring the Greyhounds within one at 53-52.

Central Dauphin (18-5) held the lead most of the game, but Shippensburg battled back multiple times to stay in the contest. But this time, the Rams had a final surge that would go unanswered by the Greyhounds.

Shippensburg (17-6) turned the ball over on three straight possessions that turned into easy baskets in a 7-0 run capped by a Rance Russo 3-pointer from the corner.

“That was the difference in the game,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said.