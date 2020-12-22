Making most of moratorium: Motivation, incentives and Zoom calls key for winter high school teams trying to stay ready

The start-stop-start nature of the winter sports preseason is a challenge.
Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency mitigation orders two weeks ago halted winter sports preparation across Cumberland County, weeks after most teams had begun practicing.
And with the pause not set to end until Jan. 4 — if it isn't extended — it has forced teams to make changes to stay physically and mentally ready for the regular season.
The PIAA did approve during Tuesday's meeting alterations to the preseason practice requirements. Depending on how many practices a team got in before the state's shutdown, teams must have 4-10 practices before their first game when sports resume in January.
The most important aspect during the pause is making sure athletes are ready to go when the season resumes. While most coaches have to rely on the honor system that athletes are getting in some sort of training and conditioning, they’re still trying to keep in touch and send out their own workouts to help guide their teams.
“Obviously, it’s going to be difficult to monitor all the wrestlers to make sure that they are putting in the work at home,” Mechanicsburg wrestling coach Greg Budman said. “We have talked to the kids and sent out messages to the parents in reference to our expectations during the break. I will be sending out the workout schedule on Sunday night or Monday morning for the entire week and what the expectations are for that week. The coaching staff will be monitoring the progress of the wrestlers and the team. We have expectations for the wrestlers, so it’s our job as coaches to make sure that the work is being done.”
Motivational tactics
Some coaches are even using prizes or leaderboards as motivation to keep players going during the shutdown.
“We have created workouts for the month of December, and we divided the girls and coaches into teams,” Boiling Springs girls basketball coach Brett Sheaffer said. “Whichever team does the most workouts each week gets a prize. Last week the prize was a 'get out of conditioning' card they can use during a practice. Most of our girls are very self-motivated, but we've tried to provide small incentives to work out. Our coaching staff agreed to do the workouts as well, which we hope builds team chemistry.”
“We have initiated a challenge through MapMyFitness,” Cumberland Valley swimmer Lauren Chang said. “As we are still trying to figure out an incentive for the swimmer at the top of the leaderboard, we try to showcase the swimmer who has been putting in the most effort through Instagram shoutouts. Just by noticing a swimmer’s accomplishments, it allows them to feel good about themselves and all of the work they have done. It has also been consistently motivating everyone to continue to push themselves so that they are able to be at the top of the leaderboard.”
And sometimes that extra push for motivation can go a long way.
“Some of the kids are motivated and will do things on their own, and there are some that need that extra motivation and we need to monitor them more closely,” Budman said. “I believe that communication with the parents and wrestlers will be important during these three weeks.”
Chang said the team has used MapMyFitness to create friendly competitions through the leaderboards even during the regular season to help keep everyone motivated and feeling good throughout the season.
O Captain! My captain!
Captains, like Chang, have also been important, from motivating teammates to being a point of contact.
While sports like swimming are a little more difficult to keep up conditioning without a pool, there are certain workouts you can do on dry land, like cardio and core exercises, that can keep you in top shape when the season resumes. Those same cardio and weight training exercises are something wrestling and basketball incorporate, too.
“As a captain, I try my best to regularly check in with the rest of my teammates,” Chang said. “I think an important aspect of leadership is adequate communication. While I have been able to express my ideas about things to do during this time out of the water, I have been able to listen to my teammates’ suggestions as well. I have been able to get a hold of the rest of the captains, my teammates and my coaches through direct messaging and Zoom calls.
“I have been maintaining contact with [head coach Mike Gobrecht] during the pause and am frequently messaging him about new ideas that could motivate all of the swimmers to get involved. Since he is not a part of our team group chats, it becomes the captains’ responsibility to notify him if any questions, problems or concerns arise with the underclassmen.”
The importance of checking in
Sheaffer and his team have stayed in touch using Zoom and the app TeamSnap.
It's a way for players and coaches to stay together, in a sense, and gives Sheaffer a chance to check in on their mentality.
“We meet every Monday on Zoom to check in with the girls and how they are doing with school, basketball and their health,” Sheaffer said. “We’re focusing on communication and mental health. We want our girls to stay connected as many ways as possible, but that is something all coaches and teachers are trying to do during these challenging times.”
It's a challenge for winter sports that athletes, coaches and teachers have been dealing with since March in different ways.
And the teams hope it's only temporary and ends shortly.
The mitigation orders end Jan. 4, barring a decision by Wolf to extend them in the coming weeks. If the shutdown does end, teams will be back on the court, in the pool and on the mats that day, with games right around the corner.
The first games of the season for some Cumberland County schools should start as soon as Jan. 8.