Making most of moratorium: Motivation, incentives and Zoom calls key for winter high school teams trying to stay ready

Motivational tactics

Some coaches are even using prizes or leaderboards as motivation to keep players going during the shutdown.

“We have created workouts for the month of December, and we divided the girls and coaches into teams,” Boiling Springs girls basketball coach Brett Sheaffer said. “Whichever team does the most workouts each week gets a prize. Last week the prize was a 'get out of conditioning' card they can use during a practice. Most of our girls are very self-motivated, but we've tried to provide small incentives to work out. Our coaching staff agreed to do the workouts as well, which we hope builds team chemistry.”

“We have initiated a challenge through MapMyFitness,” Cumberland Valley swimmer Lauren Chang said. “As we are still trying to figure out an incentive for the swimmer at the top of the leaderboard, we try to showcase the swimmer who has been putting in the most effort through Instagram shoutouts. Just by noticing a swimmer’s accomplishments, it allows them to feel good about themselves and all of the work they have done. It has also been consistently motivating everyone to continue to push themselves so that they are able to be at the top of the leaderboard.”

And sometimes that extra push for motivation can go a long way.