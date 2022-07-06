Local basketball standouts passing down wealth of knowledge as Carlisle Summer League volunteer coaches

Nick Stiltner would scan the stands of Carlisle’s Gene Evans Gymnasium and see the bleachers packed with supportive Thundering Herd fans, many of them aspiring basketball players themselves.

While Stiltner’s days of roaming the court as Carlisle’s 6-foot, 8-inch center have ended, his time inspiring those who hope to one day play varsity ball in Carlisle’s gym are just beginning.

Stiltner is one of several local standouts, including recent Boiling Springs graduate Trey Martin and former Carlisle teammate Dylan Young, who volunteer as coaches in the 2022 Carlisle Summer League. The summer league, which hosts 10U, 12U and 14U co-ed games every Tuesday and Thursday night through the end of July, made its anticipated return to Carlisle’s Memorial Park this summer after a pair of canceled years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My favorite part is to give back to a lot of the kids that I know support us at our own Carlisle games that I see,” Stiltner said. “So a lot of guys will come up to me and be like, ‘Hey, you’re in the varsity games, like you do this and this,’ and it’s cool because now I get to coach them and support them, knowing that they support us. So, it’s fun seeing that.”

Stiltner and Martin, who both coach at the 12U level, became involved with the summer league through their work and training at Unleashed Potential in Carlisle. Jordan Stasyszyn and Tim Atkinson, both trainers at Unleashed Potential and co-executive directors of the Carlisle Summer League, asked the pair if they’d be interested in the volunteer positions.

The Carlisle Summer League is a no-practice organization, which fit well into the pair’s busy schedules. In addition to the flexibility, the opportunity to convey their knowledge of the game to the younger generation piqued their interest.

“I just jumped at the opportunity,” Martin said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely. I’d love to do that.’”

Stiltner and Martin bring a wealth of varsity and general basketball experience to their squads. From their time on the hardwood, both said they’ve begun to outline their own points of emphasis with their teams.

Stiltner cited ball movement, cuts to the basket and a perpetual defensive effort as the focal points of his game plan. Martin, a graduated 6-4 guard for the Bubblers, follows a similar pattern with an emphasis on delivering open-shot opportunities to teammates but also “playing the game the right way.”

“Seeing kids that might not know each other at all, before coming together now,” Stiltner said, “they have to learn quick how to work the ball together and move, and they might start playing well together, even though they’ve never met each other before.”

Their outreach doesn’t stop at the fundamentals of the game, either. Both said they hope to instill respect and passion for the game into each player. Their game plans and attitudes mirror their own styles on the court, which include tenacity while exhibiting honor and respect for their competition.

Stiltner’s senior campaign saw him pace the Mid-Penn with 116 blocks — Trinity’s Julian Gabbidon was second with 46 — while Martin capped a storied career with the Bubblers, scoring over 1,500 career points and breaking the boys’ single-game scoring record at 46 points in a Jan. 27 outing against Bermudian Springs. Both have volunteered at basketball camps during the offseason.

“A lot of sportsmanship and respect,” Stiltner said of the lessons he hopes to share. “So, just respect for each other, respect for officials, coaches and sportsmanship in terms of always shaking hands after the game. You want to keep your head up no matter what happens and just learning how to be better people overall. So, saying thank you to the people who helped run this event and just knowing that this is a privilege to be able to have such a great league and being mindful of that and appreciating that.”

Martin expanded on that testament.

“I just want them all to have fun,” he said. “Games are meant to be fun and not something to stress over. It should be enjoyable. So, I just want them to all have fun and have a good time.”

Giving back through the Carlisle Summer League has also provided the duo new outlooks. Stiltner and Martin cited growth in their leadership and communication skills as well as a newfound balance.

In Martin’s case, he angles to use his volunteering with the summer league toward his goals after his upcoming collegiate basketball career at Shippensburg University.

“It’s definitely a good leadership role,” Martin said, “and I may get into coaching once my career’s over. It’s definitely going to be good experience for me as well.”

In the end, Stiltner and Martin are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the local community, but those specifically aspiring to become basketball players. It’s given the pair an avenue to give back to the kids and families that supported them throughout their high school careers.

“You can just feel a sense of excitement,” Stiltner said, “and it means a lot knowing that I am making an impact on that. And you can tell people just want to be back playing basketball together, and it’s something that I think really brings the community together. We all want to watch basketball and want to play basketball.”