Live from Big Spring: Austin Bryner, Camden Donato bringing personality, commentary to budding Bulldogs broadcasts

Around the age of 12, Austin Bryner said he had to stop playing football because of repeated concussions.

But he didn’t want to quit sports entirely. Even if he couldn’t keep playing, he wanted to be around the action.

So Bryner, now a senior at Big Spring High School, is pursuing a career in sports broadcasting. And he found the perfect avenue to start his journey.

Bryner is one of a handful of students around Cumberland County doing play-by-play for high school sports livestreams this year, a new opportunity for aspiring sportscasters like Bryner.

“Before I had experience doing the school news and all that,” he said. “But I never had the experience of doing play by play announcing. And it’s definitely something that’s been a blessing, and something I’ve been happy to get a chance to do.”

Other students may not have an interest in media, but perhaps other careers like marine biology or counseling, like Big Spring freshman Camden Donato.

“I just thought it was a real good opportunity to practice and work on my voice,” she said. “I’m not sure if I want to do anything in this with my career.”