Live from Big Spring: Austin Bryner, Camden Donato bringing personality, commentary to budding Bulldogs broadcasts

Around the age of 12, Austin Bryner said he had to stop playing football because of repeated concussions.
But he didn’t want to quit sports entirely. Even if he couldn’t keep playing, he wanted to be around the action.
So Bryner, now a senior at Big Spring High School, is pursuing a career in sports broadcasting. And he found the perfect avenue to start his journey.
Bryner is one of a handful of students around Cumberland County doing play-by-play for high school sports livestreams this year, a new opportunity for aspiring sportscasters like Bryner.
“Before I had experience doing the school news and all that,” he said. “But I never had the experience of doing play by play announcing. And it’s definitely something that’s been a blessing, and something I’ve been happy to get a chance to do.”
Other students may not have an interest in media, but perhaps other careers like marine biology or counseling, like Big Spring freshman Camden Donato.
“I just thought it was a real good opportunity to practice and work on my voice,” she said. “I’m not sure if I want to do anything in this with my career.”
Student broadcasters are rare in the Midstate. While the pandemic forced school districts to quickly adopt livestreaming for the fall and winter seasons — and likely the spring — in order to keep families and fans connected to their teams, many contests are broadcast without any commentary. The only sound that can be heard is the action in the gym or pool and the announcer at the scorer’s table.
Some schools, like Mechanicsburg, have hired professionals to call many sports. Others have used graduates or teachers.
Mic'd up: Mechanicsburg football recruits veteran Mike Garland as livestream play-by-play man as games go digital
And several athletic directors have already indicated they plan to keep livestreaming after the pandemic.
Bryner and Donato said they have enjoyed the experience.
“It’s something that I find super fun,” said Bryner, who calls games as part of his internship in the athletic department, where he also helps go through archival information and is the man responsible for the @BulldogsBig tweets.
“I knew a lot of people listened to it and watched it, but the more I’m on it the more I realize people watch it. … You realize there’s more than what you think.”
In a way, Bryner and Donato have been preparing for this moment for a while.
Donato’s name might sound familiar to country music fans in the area. Her dad, Scott, is the operations manager for WGET and WGTY and hosts a country music show for Froggy 107.7.
Donato has plenty of memories in her dad’s studio and with him during events. She said being behind a microphone came naturally to her from an early age.
“I just think it’s so cool that people can look at you and just gain information,” said Donato. AD Scott Penner, who knew of Donato from volleyball, recruited her because Donato called a few sporting events in middle school. “I know sometimes people watch the news and it’s just so boring. And I like to be light and bring funny, as well as have personality.”
She “ran” the middle school’s morning announcements, said Angela Schneider, who has been teaching a high school mass media class for about a decade. Donato said she learned how to film and edit video from sixth through eighth grade, did weather updates and served as the main anchor.
She grew up playing basketball, but stopped after about eight years because she “wasn’t really good at it,” she said. She plays volleyball for the high school in the fall. She also vlogs on Instagram and enjoys traveling.
Bryner said he doesn’t come from a media background. But he’s experimented with editing videos he’s posted to YouTube and has worked for the student newspaper and media class.
Getting Tech-nical: Technology, especially with video and GPS, is shaping high school sports in new ways
That’s where he met Schneider, who has watched Bryner blossom in the past few years from the “frightened and nervous” freshman still battling concussion symptoms to a senior who isn’t “afraid to take risks.”
“I would literally scream in his face sometimes to get him to scream back at me, in a funny way of course,” said Schneider, who was thrilled to find out he took on broadcasting duties. “He’s a completely different person.”
The mass media class is where Bryner said he learned how to write for the online student paper, the Big Spring Paw Print, and produce video news reports. The class is an elective class for high school students and is a combination of written and visual journalism skills.
Bryner took the class his sophomore and junior year. Most students don’t take the class multiple years, Schneider said.
“When he was a freshman he told me he wanted to be a sports broadcaster,” Schneider said. “And I thought, ‘You’re crazy,’ because he was quiet as a mouse, he was shy. … All of a sudden, he got comfortable and he started becoming a leader in the class.”
One day, Schneider said she may also teach Donato, who she knows a little from Donato’s time with the middle school broadcasts.
“Camden is really, really outgoing,” Schneider said. “Again, not afraid of what other people think. She’s a little bit of a firecracker in that she came to the table with a little more [confidence].”
One thing that impressed Schneider about both Donato and Bryner is that they are willing to give up multiple nights to broadcast games when they could be at home. Schneider said it’s difficult to get students to spend long hours during the year outside of school, and the athletic department can’t require the time.
What Donato and Bryner do is strictly voluntary.
The “booth” they call the game from is a storage room above the bleachers in the gym. There are metal shelves filled with books and other supplies behind them. They have an open window a few feet wide that looks out upon the court and bleachers below. Bryner keeps a water bottle next to him during games.
And there is prep work to do before each broadcast.
Donato emails girls basketball head coach Randy Jones for stats. And Bryner interviews boys coach Jason Creek each night before the game to get starting lineups, a scouting report and other useful nuggets.
Bryner’s season has all but wrapped up. The boys have not played since Friday, having completed their season a week early. They now wait to find out if they’ll make the District 3 Class 5A playoffs. If they do, they will be the road team in every game, leaving Bryner to watch from home.
Donato still has one more regular season game, but it’s away. She could have a playoff home game to call if the girls hold onto the fifth seed in the 4A power rankings.
“I think the coolest thing was just to have everyone tell me they enjoy me,” Donato said.
Whether they call any games in the spring is unclear. The move back outdoors for most sports, plus going from four winter sports to seven spring sports, will change the way Big Spring and other schools livestream games.
Bryner and Donato are trailblazers of sorts.
Big Spring athletic director Joe Sinkovich said the athletic department plans to develop a sports broadcasting team, with two students working games throughout the school year doing play-by-play and color commentary. Discussions have just begun, but the hope is to purchase a mixing board and teach students how to call games.
“We spoke about eventually looking to do games in a radio-like setting,” he said via text message. “Having it broadcasted live.”
So, be prepared to hear Donato, and more students, again — coming to you live from Big Spring High School.
