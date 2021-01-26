'Last night was very touching': Trinity's Larry Kostelac enjoys small celebration for 750, turns attention quickly to rest of season

The celebration was quiet and subdued in comparison to some of the other milestone moments he's had in his career, but Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. wasn't complaining.

An institution of Shamrocks boys basketball for the last 37 years, Kostelac became one of the few high school coaches in the state to hit 750 career wins Monday night. The Shamrocks popped Lancaster Mennonite 66-53, improved to 2-2 on the season and secured another feather in Kostelac's already stuffed cap.

"They’re all separate and distinct because they’re all achieved by a different set of kids," he said Tuesday on the phone. "I’m not real big on personal stuff. I have to admit, last night was very touching."

Masks on and in front of a sparse crowd of home Trinity fans, Kostelac celebrated posing for pictures with his players, staff and a sign commemorating the moment. After, the school laid out a few tables in the main hall with some cupcakes.

It was all in keeping with a milestone achieved in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still a welcomed moment for the longest-tenured coach in the Mid-Penn Conference, and one of the winningest in the history of Pennsylvania high school basketball.