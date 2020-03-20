'It would've been a great honor': Carlisle legend Billy Owens would've been part of celebration of 100 years of PIAA basketball championships

Billy Owens said he has never been to Giant Center in Hershey for a basketball game.
Since the Carlisle hoops legend won the last of his four straight PIAA boys basketball titles in 1988 at Hersheypark Arena, he said he’s only been back to the Old Barn once — for his daughter’s cheerleading competition.
He regaled his kids and grandkids during that trip with stories of his previous visits as a teenager to the arena.
That would’ve changed this weekend if not for the coronavirus spreading across the country that forced the PIAA to postpone its basketball and swimming championships. Spring sports are also on hold with Pennsylvania schools shut down for at least two weeks.
'I think my jaw literally dropped': Mechanicsburg, Trinity basketball react as fate of PIAA championships hang in the balance
The PIAA had planned to celebrate 100 years of its state championship basketball this weekend during three days of state championships at Giant Center. Owens, one of the state’s all-time greats with more than 3,000 career points and four gold medals, was invited to be part of the festivities.
“It’s a pretty great honor,” said Owens, who is at home in Pennsylvania with his family waiting for sports to begin again and businesses to open. “I kind of, through the whole experience of playing as one of the last teams standing, it would’ve been a great honor.”
Harrisburg Tech beat Bellevue 38-34 in the very first state championship game at the Penn State Armory in 1920. Over the years, the PIAA split into districts, expanded to two, three, four and then six classifications, and moved its championship site around the state.
Carlisle was the first team from Cumberland County to make the championship game — in 1985. Led by senior and North Carolina recruit Jeff Lebo, as well as freshman phenom Owens, the Thundering Herd won the first of four straight titles, all at a sold-out Hersheypark Arena. Owens and the Herd went 20-0 in state playoff games over the next four years, an unprecedented run of success for a big school at the time.
He capped it all with a 33-0 season and a 53-point performance against Pittsburgh Central Catholic in his last high school game for his final title, considered one of the finest performances by a player in PIAA championship history.
The only other teams from the county to win championships are Trinity girls (1986, 2001), Trinity boys (2001, 2003) and Cumberland Valley girls (2002, 2014, 2015, 2016). Cumberland County teams are 12-12 in state championships all-time.
Owens — who works as an agent now after playing collegiately at Syracuse and spending 11 years in the NBA — said he wasn’t sure what the plan was for the celebration or who else would’ve been part of the festivities. He said his dad, Bill Owens Sr., was handling arrangements with the PIAA.
Instead, Owens said, the celebration will come next year. And he hopes to attend.
“Oh, yeah, it definitely would’ve been [great],” Owens said. “A lot of great memories in [the Old Barn], a lot of laughter coming out of there.”
Now, like the rest of the state, Owens is waiting out the pandemic and hoping for things to return to normal quickly.
“To me, it’s crazy,” he said. “I never thought I’d witness anything like this. You see it in the movies, and it’s like you’re living a real-life movie now. … But I just feel for all of these seniors right now playing in college who [didn’t get to finish their seasons].”
Among those he feels for is his son, Chaz, a 6-foot-6 wing who played this season at preparatory school Scotland Campus Sports, in Chambersburg. Scotland has produced multiple Division I players over the years and was undefeated this season. One of the nation’s top prep school programs, the Knights are coached by Chris Chaney, who has worked with players who went on to the NBA, including the Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside.
Chaz has an offer from Clarion University and interest from multiple Division I schools, his dad said, but the NCAA shut down recruiting until at least April 15. When recruiting opens again, Billy Owens believes his son will find a home to play collegiately.
“He’s kind of bummed out because he can’t work out,” Billy Owens said. “He asks me every day if I can make any calls [to get him into a gym].”
#Carlisle88: Celebrating Carlisle's 4 straight state titles 30 years down the road
On March 26, 1988, the Carlisle Thundering Herd beat Pittsburgh Central Catholic 80-54, capping off an unprecedented run of four straight PIAA Class AAAA championships between 1985-88.
Billy Owens would go on to Syracuse, but not before scoring more than 3,000 points and going 20-0 in his PIAA playoff career.
The following is The Sentinel's 30th anniversary keepsake tab, modeled after the original tab in 1988 that ran April 16. In it are new stories on Owens, his brother, Jeff and Dave Lebo and more, plus all of the stories and many of the photos from the original 1988 tab.
- Produced by Jake Adams
Sports editor Jake Adams tells the story of this tab, while former Sentinel sports reporter Kathi Lawton and editor Shelly Stallsmith relieve …
It had been five years since Billy Owens last stepped foot on Coach Lebo Court.
Dave and Jeff Lebo have rarely been far apart.
Billy Owens once said his older brother, Michael, doesn’t feel pressure.
Where are they now? Catching up with Carlisle players and others involved in the four straight titles
Scroll through this collection to find out what players like John Mazias, Orlando Roebuck and others are up to and their reflection on the 198…
Published April 16, The Sentinel ran a final keepsake tab to honor the four-time defending state champion Carlisle Thundering Herd. In here ar…
On March 19, Billy Owens returned to Gene Evans Gymnasium for the first time in five years for a photo shoot. He was at Carlisle to recreate h…
In 1985, Jeff Lebo returned after a one-game absence with a broken finger to lead Carlisle to its first ever PIAA Class AAAA championship, bea…
In 1986, with senior Michael Owens and sophomore Billy Owens leading Carlisle for the first time without Jeff Lebo, the Thundering Herd beat K…
In 1987, Billy Owens, at this point the unquestioned star, led the Carlisle Thundering Herd to their third straight PIAA Class AAAA championsh…
In 1988, Billy Owens dropped a PIAA record 53 points on a completely overmatched Pittsburgh Central Catholic, launching the Carlisle Thunderin…
From 1985 to 1988, Carlisle was the king of the high school basketball mountain. The Thundering Herd went 20-0 in the PIAA Class AAAA playoffs…
