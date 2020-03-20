'It would've been a great honor': Carlisle legend Billy Owens would've been part of celebration of 100 years of PIAA basketball championships

Harrisburg Tech beat Bellevue 38-34 in the very first state championship game at the Penn State Armory in 1920. Over the years, the PIAA split into districts, expanded to two, three, four and then six classifications, and moved its championship site around the state.

Carlisle was the first team from Cumberland County to make the championship game — in 1985. Led by senior and North Carolina recruit Jeff Lebo, as well as freshman phenom Owens, the Thundering Herd won the first of four straight titles, all at a sold-out Hersheypark Arena. Owens and the Herd went 20-0 in state playoff games over the next four years, an unprecedented run of success for a big school at the time.

He capped it all with a 33-0 season and a 53-point performance against Pittsburgh Central Catholic in his last high school game for his final title, considered one of the finest performances by a player in PIAA championship history.

The only other teams from the county to win championships are Trinity girls (1986, 2001), Trinity boys (2001, 2003) and Cumberland Valley girls (2002, 2014, 2015, 2016). Cumberland County teams are 12-12 in state championships all-time.