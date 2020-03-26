While her daughter summoned the mental and physical strength to launch the two biggest free throws of her career, Krista Jackson juggled anxieties of her own.

She was glued to the action. Her daughter Talia Gilliard hoped to play hero with the Mechanicsburg girls basketball team trailing Springfield-Delco 35-34 on March 11. But as the junior guard stepped to the line with a berth in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals on the line, Jackson also had to keep her own mother informed.

“Up by 1,” she texted DonnaMarie Passaro.

“Talia made both free throws”

A minute later: “10.3 seconds left”

Passaro’s response: “Oh Jesus Mary and Joseph”

A minute later, Jackson’s final tweet came in: “Won!!!”

Passaro could not make it to the biggest game of her granddaughter’s high school career that night. She hadn’t seen Talia or younger sister Bella Gilliard in weeks as she stayed cooped up in her Mechanicsburg home, missing the end of the best season in program history — Talia the 3-point firing, 100-mile-per-hour leader of the whole thing.

“Krista texted me a picture of all the girls running out and everyone hugging,” Passaro said days after Mechanicsburg’s most recent and possibly last game after the PIAA postponed the state championships due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Even before COVID-19 shut down the state and nearly every sport in Pennsylvania, the impact of the coronavirus left its mark on the incredibly tight-knit family with Italian heritage. Worries about coronavirus forced Passaro to live in isolation from the children and grandchildren she cares so much about for nearly a month before American life can to a screeching halt.

'Tough as nails'

Passaro said she has a “serious autoimmune disease” in the Lupus family. She has never told her children or grandchildren what exactly she has because she doesn’t want them to worry more than they already do.

“My mom has always been very tough as nails,” Jackson said. “She never wanted me to see her that way.”

Passaro said she first developed symptoms in her early 30s. Jackson, the younger of Passaro’s two children, was just entering junior high while the family lived in North Carolina.

Passaro, who was a nurse before retiring in 2009, said doctors struggled to find the problem for a while. As her symptoms progressed, she heard about a specialist at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Dr. Barbara Ostrov. The family then moved back to her hometown.

Eventually, she received her diagnosis and treatment began promptly. Passaro, who credits Ostrov with saving her life, underwent a year of “chemo infusions,” she said, because of the delay in diagnosing the disorder.

“I was to the point where my hands and feet are numb,” she said.

“Listen, at one point I was worried about making it to see my daughter graduate,” Passaro said.

The disorder causes her immune system to attack her skin or different organs in her body. There is no cure, and Passaro said she carefully manages her treatment constantly.

Part of the treatment includes taking immunosuppressive drugs designed to calm the immune system and prevent it from attacking her own body. But that’s a double-edged sword — while the drugs treat the disorder, it also weakens the immune system from external threats.

She’s vulnerable during flu season, and her kids and grandchildren are not able to visit if they have the slightest cold or illness. The common cold can and has resulted in pneumonia for Passaro more than once. In 2018, she said she went to the hospital three times for pneumonia.

Her husband of 36 years, Steven, works as a contractor in residential and commercial construction. They have established rhythms — “We’ve been doing hand sanitizers for years,” Passaro said — to keep her as safe as possible. If he goes somewhere with large crowds, like their granddaughters’ basketball games, and she stays home, he’ll come home and immediately take a shower and leave his clothes in the basement.

“He’s terrific,” she said.

Passaro said she missed a lot of her daughter’s games during the first few years with the disorder. Jackson played volleyball, basketball and softball in high school. Softball was her best sport, and she was quite good at basketball.

“It was hard for her,” Passaro said.

“Gosh, being young, you really don’t have a good understanding. You don’t think it’s as serious,” Jackson said. “I just think at that age, you don’t have an understanding.”

Jackson is now married to Dustin Jackson, and both work at the Naval Support Activity depot in Hampden Township.

They passed on their love of sports — Dustin ran track at Harrisburg High School, Krista said, and is ex-Army — to their three children — Talia, Bella and 10-year-old son Davin.

The kids instinctively understand “Nana” can’t be at events sometimes if there’s a risk to her health.

But they don’t know every detail right now. It’s not a regular topic of conversation, and Passaro doesn’t want them to focus on it.

“I know if one of us has a common cold or something, that if she gets it, it can turn into worse,” Talia said. “I know that she goes to the doctors a lot. She always is doing more than she needs to.”

'Always a text from her'

Missing games — whether Jackson’s or her grandchildren’s soccer, basketball and track competitions — has always been tough on Passaro.

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the PIAA basketball championships March 12, Passaro hadn’t seen her granddaughters play since a mid-February loss to Trinity in the Mid-Penn Conference semifinals.

Nearly a month had passed between that game and Mechanicsburg’s historic win in the second round of states.

It meant missing the first two District 3 tournament wins in which Talia averaged 19.5 points, then a crushing loss in the semis to Twin Valley. It meant missing the victory over West York in the third-place game when Talia scored 23 more points with four 3-pointers, and the PIAA opener against Freire Charter.

“I do miss her during those times, but also you have to understand that she can’t always be there,” said Bella, a reserve for the Wildcats.

“It’s been hard,” Talia said. “I miss hearing her voice yelling at me, telling me things to do.”

The reason the sting is sharper is how close the entire family is. Grandparents and grandkids live just across town. The Passaros were regular babysitters for all three of their grandkids, and nearly every major family event occurs with all seven of them present. Passaro, Jackson and Talia are all strong-willed Italian women, they’re proud to admit.

But technology has helped, even in small ways.

While Passaro couldn’t make it to the playoff games, she got regular updates on Twitter from reporters, and Jackson texted her with regularity.

Everyone calls and texts each other multiple times a day. Talia has learned she can text Nana a picture of clothes at the mall, and Nana will buy them for her, much to mom and dad’s chagrin.

Passaro still needs to master FaceTime — Jackson laughed at the thought of her mother having her face too close to the phone — but she and Talia ritualistically text each other before and after games, with Nana routinely signing off with “Mamba Out,” an homage to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Talia’s favorite player.

“First thing when I look at my phone it’s always a text from her,” Talia said.

'This is bigger than all of us'

Jackson and Passaro took the encroaching threat of COVID-19 seriously from the beginning.

“Right away [we were concerned]. Just because when they were discussing revealing the symptoms,” Jackson said, “immediately it’s something just historically dealing with my mom [we knew was serious].”

Talia and Bella, consumed by school, practices and games during the longest postseason run in Mechanicsburg basketball history, took more time to realize the gravity of the situation.

Jackson said her mother constantly watches the news. Jackson knew things were serious once news broke the virus moved stateside.

For them, the pandemic means life or death. And they want it to be taken seriously.

“I know it’s hard because we have these fast-paced lives. I think everyone’s so used to be able to do whatever they want, go to the store,” Jackson said last week. “Actually, they need to just stop and actually think about it. This is bigger than all of us, this is very serious. I know it doesn’t seem like it’s that real to us right now, but there’s things where I don’t think people realize if you take the precautions for yourself, it doesn’t mean everyone else does. … It’s really not about yourself, it’s about others.”

The girls may never get a better chance at a state championship than this year, with seniors Logan Nutt and Jenna Skurcenski providing valuable leadership and play-making skills alongside the offense’s engine and budding Division I recruit, Talia.

Even with those conflicting emotions, Talia and Bella prefer their Nana stays safe.

“If we just think about the end results and we just stay in and take the precautions we need to, it can go away,” Talia said. “I know everyone’s hating it.”

'Her health is way more important'

With Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate to keep schools closed through at least April 6, and all remaining winter and spring high school sports in a holding pattern for at least that long, it’s unclear if or when the Wildcats will get a chance to continue their run.

The odds appear to be getting slimmer, with major pro leagues shuttered through at least the end of April and the CDC and pandemic experts saying the pandemic is unlikely to be under control in just a few weeks.

A best case scenario: PIAA championships resume in roughly a month with severe restrictions on the number of people who attend, and Gilliard gets a chance to lead Mechanicsburg in the state quarterfinals and likely reach 1,000 points that game.

It would be a momentous occasion for the family, but Passaro would miss out.

“Having her there would be a dream come true,” Talia said. “But her health is way more important. I know she would want me to have that moment.”

But that’s far from a given, and Mechanicsburg may be forced to reconcile with a season that ended without a chance to find out just how far they could’ve gone.

“[Talia] said if they go out, they’d rather go out because they lost the game,” Passaro said. “If it ends now, I think they’re gonna be crushed.”

If the PIAA is forced to cancel all remaining competition for the season, it’s a reality the family can live with. There are more basketball and soccer games, graduations for Passaro to attend, perhaps weddings farther in the future. That matters more.

“It’s obviously gonna suck,” Talia said. “But I’d rather have my grandma be healthy than play a basketball game.”

Above all, they want to see each other again. Hug, laugh and share each other’s company in person.

“It’s gonna feel great,” Talia said. “Everyone’s just gonna have fun and make a lot of new memories.”

That, however, could take months. It’s already been more than one month since they were all together. It could be far longer.

“After listening to all the news and updates today.I [sic] am coming to the realization that I may not see my grandchildren for months,” Passaro texted a few days after her interview.

“I won’t make it!”

