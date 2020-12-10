HS Sports: Time to mask up for Midstate athletes as winter sports practices adapt to a pandemic

That attention to detail applies to remembering safety protocols put in place when it comes to masks and keeping them up at all times.

“It’s something I’ve had to add to my repertoire as far as, ‘Mask up! Mask up!’” Strickler said. “We had a couple of guys wearing a gaiter and the gaiter comes down below their nose, and it’s like, don’t stop in the middle [of practice to pull it up]. If you’re in the middle of a game or the middle of play I don’t expect you to stop, but as soon as the play’s over — like if you come up and make a layup and you’re running down the floor after — you have to make a conscious effort to pull your mask up.”

Another common struggle for players has been conditioning with the mask on at all times and being able to adjust breathing.

“It’s a very fast game, obviously. The biggest [challenge] for us has been conditioning and playing with those masks on,” Jones said. “And that’s different from athletes in the fall. When you’re on the sideline and you’re not participating in play, the mask is on. But, it’s a whole different ballgame when you have to run in those things. That’s really been a challenge for us, but we know that that’s what it’s going to take for us to play basketball. Each day we’ve been talking to the girls about being even 1% better every day with our masks on.”