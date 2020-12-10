HS Sports: Time to mask up for Midstate athletes as winter sports practices adapt to a pandemic

It’s time for the sound of sneakers on hardwood. The sound of bodies hitting the mat. The sound of water breaking as a swimmer dives into the pool.
It's also time for more talk about masks, safety protocols and how COVID-19 impacts the high school winter sports season.
Like the fall season, which ended Thanksgiving weekend, winter sports will look different from any year prior. It already does in the preseason.
But unlike the fall, all winter sports — boys and girls basketball, wrestling, boys and girls swimming — are indoors.
The biggest change for athletes in basketball and wrestling is the new mask policy: masks must be worn during play and at all times during practice when inside the building, according to new mandates from the Mid-Penn Conference, which also include masks being worn at all times for coaches, officials, fans and event staff. On the court and on the mat athletes need to mask up.
"It’s an absolute — there’s no play without masks, period. Wearing them in practice, in the hallways, walking to the bathroom, in the locker room, walking to our car," Big Spring girls basketball coach Randy Jones said. "When you walk on the floor it's masks up — coaching staff and players."
It’s been an adjustment for every sport trying to get ready for a completely different fall season, and coaches are doing their best to try and make it as easy a transition as possible.
Basketball
Basketball practices definitely look different this season.
Aside from mask protocols being put in place to have players wearing them at all times — during practice, during games and in buildings — sanitization efforts have increased.
"Taking temperatures before kids walk into the gyms, making sure our hands are washed, making sure our balls are regularly sanitized throughout practice — sometimes three to four times a practice — making sure that where we can we are socially distancing,” Jones said.
Jones also said hand sanitizer jugs have been placed all around the gym at Big Spring — up to five or six in different spots. Players also spread out just a bit more.
For Mechanicsburg boys basketball, head coach Bob Strickler said his varsity players practice at one end of the gym and his JV players at the other.
“Sanitize everything,” he said. “I stand outside of the gym and ask them the questions — do you have a temperature of 100.4, shortness of breath, sore throat, chills, whatever all those questions are. I have to have the email open and read it, then each kid answers them and then they sanitize their hands. We have a sanitizing station right outside that they go to before they enter the gym.
“If you’re out, sanitize your hands. Just a little bit more effort on things we should probably do all the time, but washing your hands, keeping socially distant and wearing a mask are the big things right now.”
That attention to detail applies to remembering safety protocols put in place when it comes to masks and keeping them up at all times.
“It’s something I’ve had to add to my repertoire as far as, ‘Mask up! Mask up!’” Strickler said. “We had a couple of guys wearing a gaiter and the gaiter comes down below their nose, and it’s like, don’t stop in the middle [of practice to pull it up]. If you’re in the middle of a game or the middle of play I don’t expect you to stop, but as soon as the play’s over — like if you come up and make a layup and you’re running down the floor after — you have to make a conscious effort to pull your mask up.”
Another common struggle for players has been conditioning with the mask on at all times and being able to adjust breathing.
“It’s a very fast game, obviously. The biggest [challenge] for us has been conditioning and playing with those masks on,” Jones said. “And that’s different from athletes in the fall. When you’re on the sideline and you’re not participating in play, the mask is on. But, it’s a whole different ballgame when you have to run in those things. That’s really been a challenge for us, but we know that that’s what it’s going to take for us to play basketball. Each day we’ve been talking to the girls about being even 1% better every day with our masks on.”
"Not one kid has complained to me about breathing," Strickler said. “A couple of kids tried for mouth guards and the couple of kids that I had that were wearing mouth guards said it’s harder to breath with that. I don’t think it’s ideal, I don’t think it’s comfortable for them. Our true test for me is when we get into a game or a scrimmage-type situation against another team, it’ll be how does the mask inhibit us if it inhibits us at all."
Policing the room and trying to keep everyone on board with the mask policy is also something coaches have had to keep an eye on.
But Strickler has his own solution for that.
“I’m a teacher, so if a kid does it once, I’m probably looking at you harder than I was the previous time,” he said. “I caught you once, now you’ve caught my attention, now you're in my head, so I’m watching you a little more intently. We had a situation where a kid came out of a game and had his mask on, dropped his mask to get a drink and I look over and I saw him take a drink and I watched the rest of that possession then I look back he just didn’t pull it up. I had to say, 'Hey, mask up!'
“And that’s my term, 'Mask up!’ He knew exactly who I was talking to and he made eye contact and he put his mask back up and he was right back into the next play at the other end.”
Wrestling
Wrestlers, like basketball players, have been asked to wear masks at all times while in the building and during practice.
According to Cumberland Valley head coach Dave Heckard, practice hasn’t changed much aside from masks being on at all times, which means mats and rooms are being sanitized as they would be at all times during a normal season.
“We do try and keep kids with specific partners and areas of the room, but we’ve also done that since the beginning — I don’t want my heavyweights practicing next to my 106-pounders for safety reasons,” he said. “We’re going to do what we gotta do, and we’re not going to make excuses. We’re going to practice and wrestle with the masks on.”
Heckard said wrestling with masks on also comes with its own special conditioning.
“It definitely is tough at times,” he said. “It’s high-level conditioning, so there you are trying to steal every last bit of oxygen that you can in a normal setting, then you throw in a mask over top of a kids face and our kids choke on it.”
While wrestlers may have a harder time breathing with an extra layer in front of their nose and mouth, coaches know how important it is to keep up conditioning with the masks on — even if they’re stuck policing the room when the masks come down.
“You better be practicing with them on, because if the first time you’re going to be wearing it is at a dual meet or a competition, your team is going to be in shock. You better do it, and you better learn how to adapt,” Heckard said. “They’re going to try and take them down — it’s natural habit. Once you take it down you’re not even thinking about it. So it’s, ‘Guys, masks up!’ And, ‘Oh, shoot, OK!’ And they put them back up. It’s definitely something that as a coach you have to police or stay on them about it.
“We’re not going to make excuses. We’re going to do what we have to do to wrestle and to make things happen to keep our sport going.”
Swimming
Obviously, swimmers cannot follow the mask mandate when swimming or diving into the pool for safety reasons.
However, Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht and other swim coaches said athletes must follow the mandate when they are on the deck outside the pool.
“From the time they walk into the building, now we all have masks on,” he said. “When they’re in the locker room they have masks on, and they’ve been very good with that. We did have a week pause after our initial team meeting back in the middle of November going over protocols, expectations and the understanding that it’s only going to take one or two kids on the team to not follow COVID protocols and the whole team’s gonna basically be stopped.
“We were pretty serious this year with working together and making certain that we were holding each other accountable.”
Gobrecht admitted that the hardest part about the new safety protocols has been keeping his swimmers socially distant. He knows all they want to do is “see their swimming and diving friends” and be together because they’re all social.
But, he has a few tricks to try and keep the swimmers actively thinking about staying safely apart.
“When you come out to the pool deck, imagine your hands are up outside your shoulders and nobody can be in that space anymore,” Gobrecht said. “We all joke about we all have our space, ‘You’re in my bubble! You’re in my bubble!’ And now we all have big bubbles. And sometimes that’s tough, but it’s been getting easier as kids are starting to see that and make certain that they are not in each other’s bubble.”
Gobrecht will also do small things like move three swimmers to one side of the pool and three to the other to keep everyone spread out during practice. Lanes will also be utilized differently this season with one team taking lanes one through four and the other team taking lanes five through eight.
Another small detail for the new season is how masks will be stored when swimmers take off from the starting block and participate in meets. Gobrecht says he has seen swimmers bring plastic bags to the blocks to store their masks in when they’re swimming, placing them right next to the blocks to easily put them back on when they get out of the pool.
Gobrecht says he has heard no complaints about swimmers not being able to breathe when they put masks on right out of the pool, mostly because of the short downtime they take before jumping out.
“When they hit the wall and they get out of the pool, a lot of times they’re kind of relaxing there on the wall a little bit at the end of an event or a race or practice, and their heart rate’s going down a little,” he said.
Aside from masks and keeping socially distant, the pool areas and locker rooms — which are only being used to change while the swimmers enter directly from the outside — are also being wiped down constantly by staff throughout the day. Swimmers also use their own equipment, like kickboards, and bringing their own water bottles.
Gobrecht said he and his team are trying to keep everyone as safe as possible, and he’s even trying to shut down misconceptions in his downtime.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “When swimming pools are properly maintained, the chlorine in the water should ‘inactivate’ coronavirus, which would prevent the virus from spreading.” And while the spread is technically brought down a notch, Gobrecht knows that there’s still room for the coronavirus to move around.
“The toughest thing for the kids to understand, especially when it comes to swimming and diving is, ‘Well, we’re in a pool of chlorine, won’t that deactivate a virus?’” Gobrecht said. “And I had to go over the whole thing with you can’t kill a virus, you can only inactivate it, and even though we are in the water of chlorine, which can deactivate a virus, you’re still talking to one another.”
Bottom line
Coaches and teams are trying to move forward with the new protocols and new normal they have been given.
Safety protocols in the winter will be taken just a little more seriously with the increased rate of spread for the virus, and coaches like Gobrecht are keeping an eye on everyone on their roster.
“In previous years the kids would communicate with the coach and say, ‘Ah, my nose is running!’ Or, ‘I’m just not feeling right.’ And what did we do as coaches? ‘Ah, suck it up, let’s go,’ He said. “Well, there’s no more of that. I went over that with the kids, that if you have any type of symptoms — it could be as simple as a consistent runny nose and your head hurts — we don’t want you at practice. We’ve gotta work together on that and make sure we’re not going, ‘Oh, I can get through this practice even though I’m sick.’ We don’t want any of that anymore.”
At the end of the day, it’s all about just everyone on the team holding each other accountable, looking out for each other and staying as safe as possible.
Even if everything looks a lot different than it used to.
“We talk at the end of practice and that looks a little different now because we don’t get in the huddle,” Strickler said. “The first thing I say at the end of practice is, ‘OK, come on in, but stay socially distant.’ Just little reminders of the protocols has been the biggest adjustment on my end.
“That’s just constant reminders about doing the right thing.”
Mallory's 5 favorite stories of 2020
No luck this year: Trinity boys lacrosse was poised for perhaps its best season ever, but instead the torch is passed to 2021's roster
Take for example the Trinity boys lacrosse team. The 2020 team would have been arguably the best team head coach Dave Heisey had ever seen. They had their eyes on more than just a District 3 Class 2A title — they wanted that state crown.
That team, however, will never know what they could have done during that season because of the cancelation. The team decided they would make the best of the situation, choosing to focus on passing the torch off to Drew Godfrey and the rest of the 2021 team.
They weren’t going to focus on what could have been. Instead, they were focusing on what they could control.
'The good old days' that weren't: Cumberland Valley's Herbster family misses opportunity to play lacrosse together
The Herbster siblings, part of the Cumberland Valley lacrosse system, were in the same boat. The 2020 season would have been the first and only season Nate, Ben and Jenna would have been playing varsity at the same time.
The three never got that chance when the season was cancelled, but they looked at it from a positive stance. Nate and Jenna will still play varsity in 2021 and Ben had a lot to look forward to with the Air National Guard.
'Like a punch in the face': Six months after pandemic cut short hoops run, Mechanicsburg girls soccer's Allison Schrass, Talia Gilliard hoping for better
For those preparing for the fall season, they were afraid the same fate that fell upon the winter championships and spring season might fall upon them.
The fear of losing the fall season was all too real for Mechanicsburg’s Talia Gilliard and Allison Schrass. The girls basketball team, which both were a part of, was two wins away from the PIAA Class 5A championship before the PIAA decided to cancel the remainder of winter championships. Both were fearful that their girls soccer season would undergo the same fate.
In Schrass’ situation, she was thankful to be able to get back on the field after her ACL tear forced her out of the 2019 soccer season — no matter how much time that might have been. Gilliard was looking to make the best of the situation as well: “I just want to be able to say that I had a good time and I played hard. My last season has memories that I’m going to keep with me for a while,” she said.
The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic
Some athletes will look at their season as a way to cope with their mental health struggles.
For Northern’s Emma Rosensteel, playing field hockey was one of the ways to deal with her depression. Rosensteel was named to the varsity team during her freshman year, and she dealt with her depression through her playing days and tried different tactics to try and keep her chin up, including leaning on her teammates and head coach Marcie Frey when she felt down on herself.
Her story was a deep one and hopefully struck home with athletes dealing with mental health struggles either in the open or staying silent. She used field hockey as a way to cope with the struggles she faced and even without a season she was going to get some practice time in, whether that was with clubs or at home with friends.
We're the 'District 3 1-seed': How Cumberland Valley boys soccer is handling district 4A title, PIAA berth after forfeit win
Athletes took a sigh of relief when the PIAA decided to move forward with the fall season with some new precautions, especially seniors. But, throughout the season, more than a few bumps in the road had most afraid that their season and school would be shut down because of a positive COVID case.
That happened to Manheim Township, Cumberland Valley boys soccer’s District 3 Class 4A final opponent.
Manheim Township was forced to forfeit the crown to CV, and instead of it being a ‘heck yeah’ moment for the team, everyone was left feeling bad for the other team. Instead, the Eagles called themselves the District 3-one seed moving into states, and even received a visit from Manheim Township after a game — showing the Eagles their support for what they did for them.
They took a less-than-ideal situation and made the most of it, putting aside their own successes and trying to show sympathy for Manheim Township, who had their season cut short — something most athletes feared throughout the pandemic.
Some athletes missed out on playing their seasons and some went through the fear of befalling the same fate. The season has been one of uncertainty and ups and downs for most athletes.
But, it was also a year of reflection and looking at what you actually can control as both a team and an individual.
If anything, Ben Herbster might have summed it up pretty well with one of his favorite quotes: “Andy Bernard [a character on ‘The Office’] states, ‘I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them.’”
