HS Sports: Boiling Springs working with interim coaching staffs to finish training, paperwork, preparation as first games approach

"Do your very best."

That was what Boiling Springs athletic director Karl Heimbach said when asked what he's looking for from the new interim swimming and girls basketball coaches this season. Then again, there's not much you can ask from a coach on such short notice.

The Bubblers' girls basketball, swimming and unified bocce coaching staffs — a total of 10 coaches plus assistant athletic director Marisa Elliot — opted out of their winter sports seasons last week due to concerns about playing safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That left several holes South Middleton School District moved quickly to fill.

The new coaching staffs should have had all of their paperwork completed last week, according to Heimbach, and CPR certification classes are scheduled for Jan. 17. The first event for a Boiling Springs team, a wrestling match against Shippensburg, will be Thursday at 7 p.m.

While boys basketball still has Joel Martin at the helm and wrestling has Trevor Byers, girls basketball will see Mike Zito in the interim coaching position and Jeff Kiminski will take over swimming duties.