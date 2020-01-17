HS Girls Basketball: Trinity finding its groove with fifth straight victory as Ava Stevenson sparks rout over Camp Hill

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — The 2020 portion of Trinity’s schedule did not start as the Shamrocks had hoped.
It was no sign of things to come in the new year, though — it was another opportunity for the ‘Rocks to turn over a new leaf.
Trinity has reeled off five straight wins since opening its year with a Jan. 4 loss to Bishop McDevitt, the latest a comfortable, wire-to-wire 47-28 win over rival Camp Hill in a Mid-Penn Capital contest Friday at Trinity High School.
Ten players scored for the Shamrocks, and they allowed just five field goals on the defensive end, helping Trinity extend a run that has solidified its grip on the No. 2 spot in the District 3 Class 2A standings.
The Shamrocks have won the five games by an average margin of 18.8 points.
“McDevitt was tough,” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said. “That’s a big rival for us, and they beat us last year as well. When they edged us out in overtime, I think that the girls struggled with that. The win against Lancaster Catholic [on Jan. 11] was very good for morale.
“We have a really good energy among the girls right now, playing as a team and with kids coming off the bench and fitting in and meshing with the offense and working hard defensively.”
Trinity left no doubt Friday, hopping out to a 9-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Jocelyn Dorsey started things with a pair of buckets, and then Ava Stevenson, a newly minted William & Mary commit, added back-to-back field goals.
HS Girls Basketball: Trinity's Ava Stevenson already feels part of the Tribe after committing to William & Mary
Camp Hill, hampered all night by cold shooting, notched its first field goal on Kendal McCall’s bucket with 3:12 to go in the frame. The Lions stabilized and remained within 10 early in the second quarter as they pushed Trinity into the single bonus with more than six minutes to go in the half.
Camp Hill left some points on the board, though, going 6-for-11 at the line in the half, and the aggressiveness that had characterized the Lions’ early play did not sustain. They had just one trip to the stripe in the final six minutes of the half, never getting into the double bonus.
“Not only did we not take advantage of it at the foul line, we didn’t take advantage of it as much the rest of the half by continuing to be aggressive,” Camp Hill head coach Mark Clarke said. “We had to keep taking it into the body.”
Trinity’s bench combined with its starters helped put things out of reach before half.
With the Shamrocks up 17-7, another Dorsey bucket started a 14-0 Trinity run in a span of 4:18. Elaina Beckett came off the bench to knock down a 3, Lauren Trumpy tallied back-to-back field goals, and then Stevenson returned with the starters to bury a 3 and score on a putback to make it 31-7 and complete the run.
The half featured a little bit of everything from the Shamrocks, who were able to score in transition, in the half court and on the offensive glass.
“I think they have shown a variety of styles,” Britten said. “I like transition — and I feel like I am always yelling about transition, transition, but I don’t think that’s our strength this year. I think we have a nice balance between the inside and the outside game, which has helped us.”
Stevenson finished with 16, tied with McCall for the game high. McCall added seven rebounds, while teammate Bella Hoffer had 10.