HS Girls Basketball: Trinity finding its groove with fifth straight victory as Ava Stevenson sparks rout over Camp Hill

Camp Hill, hampered all night by cold shooting, notched its first field goal on Kendal McCall’s bucket with 3:12 to go in the frame. The Lions stabilized and remained within 10 early in the second quarter as they pushed Trinity into the single bonus with more than six minutes to go in the half.

Camp Hill left some points on the board, though, going 6-for-11 at the line in the half, and the aggressiveness that had characterized the Lions’ early play did not sustain. They had just one trip to the stripe in the final six minutes of the half, never getting into the double bonus.

“Not only did we not take advantage of it at the foul line, we didn’t take advantage of it as much the rest of the half by continuing to be aggressive,” Camp Hill head coach Mark Clarke said. “We had to keep taking it into the body.”

Trinity’s bench combined with its starters helped put things out of reach before half.

With the Shamrocks up 17-7, another Dorsey bucket started a 14-0 Trinity run in a span of 4:18. Elaina Beckett came off the bench to knock down a 3, Lauren Trumpy tallied back-to-back field goals, and then Stevenson returned with the starters to bury a 3 and score on a putback to make it 31-7 and complete the run.