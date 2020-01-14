MECHANICSBURG — The bench was dancing to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” coming out of a timeout with 1:20 left in the game, but Mechanicsburg’s defense had no room for dancing.
The Wildcats were clinging to a 39-36 lead against Hershey on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School, and the margin was anything but secure. The Trojans had already buried a pair of 3-pointers earlier in the frame, and they’d given the Wildcats everything they could handle for the previous 30 minutes.
But Talia Gilliard deftly jabbed with her right hand across Mary Cotter’s path, poking the ball away for one of her three steals on the night. Gilliard then turned on the jets, coasting the other way for the game-icing bucket with 1:01 left. A pair of Jenna Skurcenski free throws seconds later secured Mechanicsburg girls basketball a 43-36 victory and a 13-0 start, the best in the entire Mid-Penn Conference.
"It's super exciting," Wildcats head coach Clay McAllister said about the perfect start. "The kids put in a lot of time, and they're getting rewarded for their efforts."
“It’s super exciting,” Wildcats head coach Clay McAllister said about the perfect start. “The kids put in a lot of time, and they’re getting rewarded for their efforts.”
Gilliard finished with a game-high 23 points, shooting a spiffy 6-of-8 from the field in the second half to continue her breakout campaign.
The junior guard, who is averaging 17.3 on the season, was consistent all night, pocketing a pair of 3s in the first half before finding better success in the second half in the paint. Many of those second-half points came in transition with her blazing speed, including her steal-and-score and another transition bucket moments before coming off a defensive rebound where she weaved through traffic.
Almost a turnaround 3 for Gilliard. That's her second tonight.
“We are not blessed with huge size,” McAllister said. “So, we really, really have to rebound. And in stretches tonight — I thought in crunch time, when we got rebounds, that’s what allowed us to get out and go.”
The Wildcats (13-0, 8-0 Keystone) never led by more than five points until the final seconds of the game.
Hershey (8-6, 2-6) came out in zone and stifled Mechanicsburg in the half court — spacing was an issue for the Wildcats in set offenses much of the night. On the other end, the Trojans connected on some early buckets to stay a step ahead.
But the Wildcats defense began to assert itself in the second quarter, holding the visitors to just five shots and one make.
Hershey shot 50% in the second half, but they couldn’t consistently get to the line. And seven second-half turnovers spelled doom.
Skurcenski was a flawless 6-of-6 from the foul line in the final quarter, nailing some crunch-time shots that maintain Mechanicsburg’s advantage. And after a quiet start, Emma Castilla added five points (three free throws) in the last eight minutes to aid the cause.
Logan Nutt finished with seven points and nearly 10 rebounds in the win.
.@nutt_logan with a coast-to-coast steal and score. Great basket awareness at the end. This broke a 23-23 deadlock for @GoMechanicsburg.
They’re facing increased attention from media and opposing teams now with each win.
“Yeah, I think we’re ready for it, and every practice we just prepare a little bit more and more to get to the destination that we want to get to,” Gilliard said.
“In practice, we just do every drill that we do just 20 times harder just to make sure that we got it locked down and make sure we can execute everything at our full potential.”
The Wildcats, looking to extend their win streak further, play Red Land, Shippensburg and Susquehanna Township over the next week. They are the top-ranked team in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings and were one of just three teams entering Tuesday with an unbeaten record in the district.