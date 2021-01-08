HS Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard a point shy of 1,000; Mechanicsburg takes care of business in opener against Palmyra

Talia Gilliard waited nearly 10 months for this moment. She’ll have to wait one more day.
The Mechanicsburg girls basketball senior finished with 16 points in Friday night’s season-opening 48-24 win over Palmyra, leaving her a single point short of 1,000 for her career.
“I was a little disappointed, but then I thought there aren’t a lot of people that get to be a thousand-point scorer,” said Gilliard, who called having the opportunity to reach the benchmark an “honor.”
The biggest disappointment will be missing the opportunity to crack the milestone at home in front of family. The Wildcats’ opener — delayed nearly a month by the pandemic — was inside the Mechanicsburg gymnasium. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the Mid-Penn Conference is only allowing home fans at all competitions this winter, and Mechanicsburg is limiting it to just two family members per athlete.
Gilliard, who had both her parents in the spaced-out bleachers Friday night, and the Wildcats are back on the court Saturday at 6:30 on the road against Northern. Her family will have to watch a livestream from home and celebrate with her later.
“Yeah, it does make me a little sad,” Gilliard said. “But I will have my teammates and C-Mac [head coach Clay McAllister] there.”
Regardless of the individual outcome, Gilliard and the Wildcats have plenty to be pleased with after Game 1.
One of the favorites to hoist a District 3 championship trophy in March, and coming off a season in which they finished third and made the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time, the Wildcats provided some early glimpses of the kind of team they might be once the playoffs — if the pandemic doesn’t at some point shut down the season entirely — begin.
New starters Jayden Eager and Allison Schrass, who missed all but the last two games of last season with a torn ACL, provided 14 combined points. Cassie Eager and Emma Castilla were rugged inside, showcasing confidence on both ends of the court in the paint.
And Jayden Eager and Gracen Nutt, who was second on the team with nine points off the bench, added three 3-pointers combined. It’s a potential glimpse of a team with a bit more range and shooting than a year ago.
They did commit 10 turnovers in the first half, McAllister said, but that’s hardly unusual for any team in a season opener.
“Defensively, I definitely think we’re more aggressive and [work] really well when we have to man-guard someone,” Gilliard said. “Offensively, we can run a play for anyone. Anyone out there can hit a 3, anyone out there can drive.”
Castilla highlighted the team’s balance offensively as a bright spot early on.
“We lost Logan [Nutt], and she was definitely a pretty good post,” Castilla said. “I think we definitely have more 3-point shooters.”
It was a sentiment echoed by McAllister.
“I think we do [have more shooters and balance],” he said. “I think we have a bunch of kids on the court that can score.”
Gilliard was her typical high-octane self, pulling down multiple rebounds while turning on Mechanicsburg’s fastbreak with a handful of swipes. She missed a couple early shots but again didn’t shy away from letting loose several feet behind the arc if her defender gave her even an inch of space.
“We tried to get it for her,” said McAllister, who added he tried to “respect the game” while still trying to get Gilliard to the milestone at home. “And that’s OK.”
Gilliard called the team’s performance an “A-minus or a B.”
“I was definitely grateful to be able to get out and play after the break,” Castilla said.
The masks — required of all athletes, coaches, officials and fans per Mid-Penn, PIAA and Department of Health rules — and the nearly empty gym made for a unique backdrop to a season opener. Add in the three-week layoff due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency mitigation orders, and it was understandable to see both teams a little more winded and out-of-sync.
Other than that, the game looked like a typical opener, with signs of promise on both sides as well as the typical miscues for the first game of the season.
McAllister said when he went into the locker room after the game, he didn’t see the team as jubilant as normal. Whether it be the masks, the lack of endurance or a combination of that and the mental toll of the pandemic — they looked a bit more tired than normal.
But basketball was finally played. And Gilliard has another shot for her 1,000th. It was a day to be happy.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” McAllister said.
