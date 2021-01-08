HS Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard a point shy of 1,000; Mechanicsburg takes care of business in opener against Palmyra

It was a sentiment echoed by McAllister.

“I think we do [have more shooters and balance],” he said. “I think we have a bunch of kids on the court that can score.”

Gilliard was her typical high-octane self, pulling down multiple rebounds while turning on Mechanicsburg’s fastbreak with a handful of swipes. She missed a couple early shots but again didn’t shy away from letting loose several feet behind the arc if her defender gave her even an inch of space.

“We tried to get it for her,” said McAllister, who added he tried to “respect the game” while still trying to get Gilliard to the milestone at home. “And that’s OK.”

Gilliard called the team’s performance an “A-minus or a B.”

“I was definitely grateful to be able to get out and play after the break,” Castilla said.

The masks — required of all athletes, coaches, officials and fans per Mid-Penn, PIAA and Department of Health rules — and the nearly empty gym made for a unique backdrop to a season opener. Add in the three-week layoff due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency mitigation orders, and it was understandable to see both teams a little more winded and out-of-sync.