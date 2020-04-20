HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard, Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot crack big-school all-state teams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Talia Gilliard began to make a name for herself on the high school hardwood as a sophomore in 2018-19.

That name is now cemented among the state's best. The Mechanicsburg junior was named Monday afternoon to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Class 5A Girls Basketball Second Team.

She joins a fellow junior guard, Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot, who made the 6A Third Team as well.

Gilliard broke out this season with a monster campaign, averaging 19 points per game while guiding the Wildcats to numerous program records — farthest appearance in the PIAA tournament, first District 3 semifinal appearance, most wins in the regular season (21) and most consecutive wins to start a season (20).

Gilliard and the Wildcats were denied a chance to compete in the Class 5A state quarters when the coronavirus pandemic ultimately cancelled the state championships, but the second-round win over Springfield-Delco, in which Gilliard hit the game-tying and winning free throws with 10.3 seconds left, was the program's first win that deep into states.

The electric point guard steadily picked up Division I interest as the season progressed.