HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard, Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot crack big-school all-state teams

Talia Gilliard began to make a name for herself on the high school hardwood as a sophomore in 2018-19.
That name is now cemented among the state's best. The Mechanicsburg junior was named Monday afternoon to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Class 5A Girls Basketball Second Team.
She joins a fellow junior guard, Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot, who made the 6A Third Team as well.
Gilliard broke out this season with a monster campaign, averaging 19 points per game while guiding the Wildcats to numerous program records — farthest appearance in the PIAA tournament, first District 3 semifinal appearance, most wins in the regular season (21) and most consecutive wins to start a season (20).
Gilliard and the Wildcats were denied a chance to compete in the Class 5A state quarters when the coronavirus pandemic ultimately cancelled the state championships, but the second-round win over Springfield-Delco, in which Gilliard hit the game-tying and winning free throws with 10.3 seconds left, was the program's first win that deep into states.
The electric point guard steadily picked up Division I interest as the season progressed.
Jekot now matches similar feats to her older sisters, Kelly and Katie, who themselves were All-State Class 6A picks. The third sister of former, Julie Jekot finished the 2019-20 season with a career-high 12.0 points per game and led the Eagles back to districts and states.
The La Salle commit also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
State College's Maya Bokunewicz (6A First Team) and Altoona's Caranda Perea (6A Second Team) were the other Mid-Penn Conference reps on the two teams.
Central Bucks West's Maddie Burke was named the 6A Player of the Year, and Archbishop Wood's Kaitlyn Orihel was voted 5A's top player.
The All-State teams were picked by high school sports writers throughout the state. The Class 4A through 1A teams will be released in the coming days.
The All-Sentinel Girls Basketball Team will be released later this week.
