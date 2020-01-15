It was a simple choice.
Mechanicsburg point guard Talia Gilliard could have approached the offseason between 2018-19 and this girls basketball season as she had before, or she could prepare harder and better, knowing she would be the linchpin on offense and the focal point in every defense’s game plan.
She wisely chose the latter.
The junior worked tirelessly on her shot creation and playmaking. She was determined to be ready to lead the Wildcats after their best season in years in which they made the PIAA Class 5A second round but also lost a sizable chunk of the roster that reached that plateau.
Gilliard knew after a season in which she averaged 9.6 points as an electrifying but inconsistent second option to Rylee Everett that she had to be better. She was one of the fastest, if not the fastest, girl on the court most nights. But she needed more dimensions to her game.
She has that now.
Gilliard is averaging a Sentinel-area leading 17.3 points per game, displaying an ability to score efficiently and effectively at all three levels now while also maintaining her status as a defensive gambler who’s merciless in transition.
“I knew that coming into this season I was gonna have to play a larger role, and so I just had to made sure to do my part and make sure I can execute everything and be prepared for every game,” Gilliard said Tuesday night after the Wildcats clipped visiting Hershey 43-36 to maintain their unbeaten record.
“[I worked on mostly] my shot and different ways to attack the basket as well as get my teammates open and get them the ball to score.”
Her evolution in the past 12 months was impossible to miss. Case in point: Tuesday’s performance against the Trojans, which now feels — average — for the burgeoning talent.
Gilliard scored 23 points, mixing in some early 3-pointers with her standard transition buckets, shooting around 50% from the field. She had three steals, including the game-icing pick in the last 1:20 of the game. And she maneuvered in the paint through traffic with fluidity.
HS Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard's 23 points, clutch steal secures Mechanicsburg 13th straight win
Gilliard's a pickpocket! Second time I've seen her do this tonight I believe. Bucket makes it 41-36 with 1:01 left. pic.twitter.com/1QFyBZuAvd— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) January 15, 2020
Almost a turnaround 3 for Gilliard. That's her second tonight. Gave @GoMechanicsburg a 13-8 lead to cap a 6-0 run early in 2Q. pic.twitter.com/8CTTnpZBGA— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) January 15, 2020
“She has decided that she’s gotta go work to get herself open and to get herself spots,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “And when people get up and get physical with her, she takes it pretty personally. I’m always working with her on the frustration piece on facing that kind of defense. But from where she came from last year, are you kidding me? There’s certainly a lot of growth.”
Support System: With Clay McAllister busy 10 months a year, wife Alexis still finds time for her own projects
You have free articles remaining.
HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Mechanicsburg gifts Clay McAllister 250th win; Ava Stevenson shines in Trinity victory
Across the board, Gilliard is a better player. She’s nearly doubled her scoring average, and her 29 treys through 13 games nearly match the 34 she had in 26 contests last season. Defensively, she’s still looking to jump passing lanes and try and poke the ball away guarding her assignment, but she appeared, at least against Hershey, to pick her spots better.
Gilliard is getting low-level NCAA Division I interest as well as looks from PSAC programs, McAllister said.
“I have no doubt she can play at the next level and really help somebody,” he said. “She shoots the ball well, she’s willing to go rebound, she’s willing to go up and defend.”
She’s a microcosm of the Wildcats, who are off to the Mid-Penn Conference’s best start at 13-0, the lone unbeaten program in the league.
Gilliard grinded in the months leading up to this season to be ready for the pressure of being the top option on offense. Her teammates followed suit to be able to fill in multiple holes from a team that made the PIAA second round a year ago.
The Wildcats lost Everett, the team’s leading scorer who is now playing at Florida College, and Megan and Allison Schrass, two of the team’s top rebounders who served as two physical presences inside.
Logan Nutt has maintained her steadying presence as an interior force, averaging 6.8 points a game. But Emma Castilla has emerged as a sophomore averaging 10.7. Another sophomore, Cassie Eager, is second on the team with 14 3s and averages 6.1 points. And Jenna Skurcenski pairs well with Gilliard in the back court.
HS Girls Basketball: A Mansfield commit and senior, Mechanicsburg's Logan Nutt eager to 'prove people wrong' again
HS Girls Basketball: Emma Castilla's double-double leads perfect Mechanicsburg in suffocating win over Cedar Cliff
That quintet, which has allowed just 24 points per game the last four games, leads District 3 Class 5A’s top-ranked squad. The Wildcats look like a district contender, capable of making a longer run at states as well.
“There’s also something to be said about kids rallying together,” McAllister said. “So, I don’t doubt ‘em. I don’t doubt ‘em.”
McAllister thought he had a good crew coming back, but he readily admits he didn’t see a start like this. Gilliard as well.
“No, we didn’t,” she said. “But I’m very happy that we’re here now.”
The Wildcats are now the team everyone’s trying to beat. And Gilliard is now the best player on one of the area’s best teams every defense is hoping to stop.
It’s why she made that choice in the offseason.