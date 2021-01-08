HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg ready to get back to work after an abrupt end to last season's championship run

“Sometimes you need somebody to go make a play when things break down,” Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister said. “She can do that. Between her sophomore and junior years she learned to score in so many different ways. She made (73) 3-pointers, she gets to the free-throw line, she drives to the basket. It’s huge having a player like that.”

The Wildcats should get a boost by getting a full-season effort from Gilliard’s longtime running mate, senior Allison Schrass. The swing player saw action in only the team’s two state playoff games last season after returning from an ACL tear. A healthy Schrass will help Mechanicsburg on both ends of the floor, with McAllister noting her defensive effort against both guards and forwards.

“She gives us another threat,” Gilliard said. “She can bring the ball up the court, shoot the ball, defend multiple positions. It means a lot to me personally because I have been playing basketball with her since I could remember. We were the freshman who were thrown onto the varsity bench four years ago and didn’t know what was going on. It was like I lost my best friend out there when she was injured.”