HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg ready to get back to work after an abrupt end to last season's championship run

For all their accomplishments a season ago, for all the record-breaking success they experienced, the Mechanicsburg girls basketball team is just as eager as everyone else to embark on a new beginning in 2021.
The Wildcats had two of their season-long quests end in abrupt, unwelcome fashion last year — their push for a District 3 Class 5A title stopped by a semifinal loss to Twin Valley, and their state playoff drive thwarted when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the remaining PIAA tournament games.
After 10 long months without competition it’s no longer about those endings for the Wildcats. They will open their 2021 campaign Friday with a Mid-Penn Keystone contest against Palmyra, beginning what they hope will be another standout season after going 26-3 a year ago.
“Everyone is very eager and excited to get back on the court,” senior guard Talia Gilliard said. “Everyone wants to get back to where we were last season. We have some new girls starting that we’re excited to have out there. Every day there has been really good competition between everybody.”
2020-21 HS Girls Basketball Previews: Players to watch and key returning players for each team in Cumberland County
'Like a punch in the face': Six months after pandemic cut short hoops run, Mechanicsburg girls soccer's Allison Schrass, Talia Gilliard hoping for better
That competitive edge stems in part from Gilliard, the California (Pa.) signee who took a great leap forward last season. She averaged 19.0 points per game and provided a comforting presence in crunch time for the Wildcats. That included what would be their final outing of the season, in which Gilliard hit a pair of late free throws to give Mechanicsburg a PIAA second-round victory over Springfield-Delco.
“Sometimes you need somebody to go make a play when things break down,” Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister said. “She can do that. Between her sophomore and junior years she learned to score in so many different ways. She made (73) 3-pointers, she gets to the free-throw line, she drives to the basket. It’s huge having a player like that.”
The Wildcats should get a boost by getting a full-season effort from Gilliard’s longtime running mate, senior Allison Schrass. The swing player saw action in only the team’s two state playoff games last season after returning from an ACL tear. A healthy Schrass will help Mechanicsburg on both ends of the floor, with McAllister noting her defensive effort against both guards and forwards.
“She gives us another threat,” Gilliard said. “She can bring the ball up the court, shoot the ball, defend multiple positions. It means a lot to me personally because I have been playing basketball with her since I could remember. We were the freshman who were thrown onto the varsity bench four years ago and didn’t know what was going on. It was like I lost my best friend out there when she was injured.”
Winter Sports FAQ: Can fans attend games? Who has to wear masks? What will the postseason look like?
HS Sports: District 3 approves new scheduling freeze dates aimed at curtailing power rankings manipulation
The Wildcats bring back plenty more experience as well, with a nine-member junior class that includes forward Emma Castilla and guard Cassie Eager, both of whom saw starts and significant minutes last season. Castilla will play a key role for the Wildcats, part of their hoped-for antidote against the type of big, strong-rebounding teams that provided matchup challenges for up-tempo Mechanicsburg last season. Mechanicsburg will also have sophomores who will figure into the rotation, with Gracen Nutt, Jayden Eager and Priya Loran among the group expected to see quality minutes.
With a veteran core, plenty of returning talent and a track record of success, the Wildcats look like a squad well suited to managing a season with less practice time and less room for error than usual.
McAllister is confident that this Mechanicsburg group is capable of handling everything about this season that is within its control, both on and off the court.
“They are definitely excited to be playing,” McAllister said. “We haven’t had any issues as far the kids wearing their masks and doing what they need to do off the court. This is a group that loves to play and gets along well, so I’m thankful for that. This season is going to look different for everybody, because nobody had an offseason, but we have some kids who were through this last year and know what it takes and are willing to do it.”