HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg guard Talia Gilliard finds perfect fit, personally and schematically, in PSAC power California (Pa.)

Talia Gilliard is hoping to check off a few boxes during her senior year at Mechanicsburg.

One down.

The senior guard signed on the dotted line Wednesday during the early fall signing period for NCAA Division I and II prospects, officially joining the California University (Pa.) women’s basketball team starting next year.

“When I went there and visited, everyone there was just super nice,” Gilliard said on the phone after the school’s signing day ceremony. “When I met the coaches, they were just super nice, and I could tell I’m gonna learn a bunch from them on the floor and off the floor.”

Next up on her check list: score 1,000 points, lead the Wildcats to their first District 3 title.

Gilliard said she had offers from two PSAC schools, California and Millersville. She also said the recruiting process was a roller coaster ride — even more so because of the coronavirus pandemic that ended her junior varsity season prematurely and cut into her summer AAU plans.

Gilliard said her recruiting “was at a crazy level” before the pandemic. But once COVID-19 shut down the country, things went quiet. She began to hear from coaches again when AAU restarted later in the summer, but it wasn’t with the same fervor, she said.