HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg guard Talia Gilliard finds perfect fit, personally and schematically, in PSAC power California (Pa.)

Talia Gilliard is hoping to check off a few boxes during her senior year at Mechanicsburg.
One down.
The senior guard signed on the dotted line Wednesday during the early fall signing period for NCAA Division I and II prospects, officially joining the California University (Pa.) women’s basketball team starting next year.
“When I went there and visited, everyone there was just super nice,” Gilliard said on the phone after the school’s signing day ceremony. “When I met the coaches, they were just super nice, and I could tell I’m gonna learn a bunch from them on the floor and off the floor.”
Next up on her check list: score 1,000 points, lead the Wildcats to their first District 3 title.
Gilliard said she had offers from two PSAC schools, California and Millersville. She also said the recruiting process was a roller coaster ride — even more so because of the coronavirus pandemic that ended her junior varsity season prematurely and cut into her summer AAU plans.
Gilliard said her recruiting “was at a crazy level” before the pandemic. But once COVID-19 shut down the country, things went quiet. She began to hear from coaches again when AAU restarted later in the summer, but it wasn’t with the same fervor, she said.
A stressful process for the notoriously shy Gilliard, the pandemic only compounded the issue as she and her family weighed the costs and benefits of returning to the AAU circuit despite the health risks. Gilliard’s grandmother has an autoimmune disorder that leaves her particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
But eventually Gilliard took the court to get back in front of coaches and play for her dad one last time.
'I may not see my grandchildren for months': Coronavirus denied Talia Gilliard's nana chance to watch Mechanicsburg girls basketball's best postseason ever
The COVID-19 Impact: How the county's top basketball recruits are navigating a new recruiting world featuring Zoom calls, livestreams
In the end, the Vulcans won over Gilliard, The Sentinel’s reigning Player of the Year and an All-State pick, with personality and playing style. It also doesn’t hurt that California is one of the best programs in D-II in recent years under head coach Jess Strom, who led the Vulcans to seven NCAA tournament appearances and a national championship in 2015.
Support Local Journalism
HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard, Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot crack big-school all-state teams
Gilliard said assistant coach Katie Tetzlaw was constantly texting her, something that helped sway Gilliard in the end. She said the staff can help her grow as a player and person — Gilliard said she has not decided on a major yet.
“At Cal they absolutely loved the way that I run the floor and that I’m able to score in a bunch of different ways,” said Gilliard, adding that the coaches also want to help her improve on defense. “They love how I can take criticism and apply it to my game.”
In scouting the Vulcans, Gilliard said she sees a team that is built around turning defense into offense and running the floor constantly. The Vulcans’ 2020-21 roster includes just one true forward and a few wings, which caught Gilliard’s eye. And they forced a staggering 20.5 turnovers a game in 2019-20, finishing 21-9 and qualifying for the NCAA Division II tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
“They love to run the ball and just spread the floor out and just go, which is what we do [at Mechanicsburg],” she said.
Gilliard will join a roster that includes Mid-Penn Conference alumnae Ahmya Woodyard (Harrisburg) and Olivia Hudson (Altoona).
Gilliard officially made her decision Friday, she said, kick-starting an exciting week-long stretch. On Tuesday, she celebrated winning the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer championship with her teammates. It’s the first district title for any girls team in Mechanicsburg history.
It partially made up for a crushing end to her junior basketball season, which came to a halt a day after the Wildcats made history with their first PIAA quarterfinals appearance.
At long, long last: Halle Engle, Mechanicsburg girls soccer win school's first District 3 girls title of any kind
'I didn't want them to leave yet': Mechanicsburg girls basketball finding bittersweet closure after historic season ends abruptly
PIAA Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard sinks last-second free throws to send Mechanicsburg to first ever quarterfinals
“It’s been mind-blowing. Especially knowing soccer’s not my first sport, and I think a bunch of the girls on the soccer team knew what it felt like [for the basketball team to not finish the season],” Gilliard said. “Everyone was just sick and tired of silver medals” in two previous soccer championship appearances the last two years.
She’s hoping to get to play her senior basketball season, which is slated to begin Dec. 11. She’d like to play for coach Clay McAllister one more time, reach 1,000 career points and finally bring home gold. But skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 throughout the state could threaten the season.
“Yeah, I am nervous,” she said. “It definitely would break my heart if we don’t get to play this season.”
Trinity Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball
Mechanicsburg Cedar Cliff 6.JPG
2019-20 All-Sentinel Girls Basketball POTY: Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard
Gilliard Family.jpg
Mechanicsbiurg Girls Basketball
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball
Mechanicsburg Twin Valley 5.JPG
Mechanicsburg Twin Valley 1.JPG (copy)
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball
Trinity Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball 6.JPG
Cedar Cliff Girls Basketball
Mehcanicsburg Girls Basketball
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Basketball (copy)
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Basketball
Mechanicsburg Cedar Cliff
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!