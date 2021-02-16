HS Girls Basketball: Laney Noreika powers Big Spring to senior night victory over Boiling Springs

NEWVILLE — Big Spring isn’t concerned about the playoffs yet, instead focusing on getting better each time out.

Tuesday night, the Bulldogs outclassed a game Boiling Springs squad and celebrated senior night with a 53-15 victory at Big Spring High School.

The Bulldogs jumped out early to a 13-0 lead and later ran off 25 consecutive points for the victory. They held the Bubblers scoreless in the third quarter.

The 13-point run to open the game was fueled by Laney Noreika, who tallied eight of the 13 points. The later 25-point run was generated off missed shots and turnovers by the Bubblers.

The Bubblers got within 18-8 in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Julia Steel, but then went the next 11 minutes without scoring.

Boiling Springs (0-9, 0-8 Colonial) has been hampered by COVID-19 opt-outs, both on the coaching staff and the roster. The entire staff opted out prior to the start of the season, as did the senior class and a few other players, leaving the Bubblers with a short roster and no JV team. But the remaining underclassmen have gotten valuable playing time and a hope for building for next season. Despite being down, they battled hard and kept playing.

