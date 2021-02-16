HS Girls Basketball: Laney Noreika powers Big Spring to senior night victory over Boiling Springs

NEWVILLE — Big Spring isn’t concerned about the playoffs yet, instead focusing on getting better each time out.
Tuesday night, the Bulldogs outclassed a game Boiling Springs squad and celebrated senior night with a 53-15 victory at Big Spring High School.
The Bulldogs jumped out early to a 13-0 lead and later ran off 25 consecutive points for the victory. They held the Bubblers scoreless in the third quarter.
The 13-point run to open the game was fueled by Laney Noreika, who tallied eight of the 13 points. The later 25-point run was generated off missed shots and turnovers by the Bubblers.
The Bubblers got within 18-8 in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Julia Steel, but then went the next 11 minutes without scoring.
Boiling Springs (0-9, 0-8 Colonial) has been hampered by COVID-19 opt-outs, both on the coaching staff and the roster. The entire staff opted out prior to the start of the season, as did the senior class and a few other players, leaving the Bubblers with a short roster and no JV team. But the remaining underclassmen have gotten valuable playing time and a hope for building for next season. Despite being down, they battled hard and kept playing.
Standing out
Noreika led the Bulldogs with 24 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 at the foul line. She added seven rebounds, while Ava Wilson scored 12 points and Molly Gutshall tallied seven rebounds.
Emma Decker led the Bubblers with five points while Hayley Furfari added four points.
By the numbers
Big Spring (9-2, 7-2 Colonial) has survived a late start and a COVID-19 shutdown which has limited the time for practices and scheduling games. Despite that, the Bulldogs have established themselves as a Mid-Penn Colonial contender and a likely District 3 Class 4A playoff team. With several more wins, the Bulldogs could host a first-round game or possibly earn a bye.
Up next
Big Springs travels to face winless East Pennsboro Wednesday while the Bubblers travel to Greencastle to face the Blue Devils on Friday. Both games are schedule for 7:30 p.m.
They said it
Big Spring’s Aleya Eisenberg on being the lone senior: “This had definitely been a crazy year. It has been pretty difficult as a senior, but I am so happy to have such a wonderful supporting class of juniors. The coaching staff has been so good to support my decisions.”
Bulldog coach Randy Jones on her team’s play: “To be honest, playoffs aren’t our focus — we have a lot of games to play. Our focus is simply getting better each time out. We haven’t practiced since last week, and we play again tomorrow. We just need to work on each quarter, each half and each possession. Our offense has been our Achilles heel, but I liked what I saw tonight.”
Eisenberg on difference between this year and last year: “Laney Noreika is the difference. Honestly, the difference besides Laney is how our team plays together. We are always looking for that extra pass and not just firing up some selfish shots. When we pass the ball, we get those quick open shots.”