HS Girls Basketball: Kelsey Stasyszyn is back in Carlisle as head coach of the girls basketball team

"I would say the most important thing [for the players to learn] is adversity," Stasyszyn said. "It doesn't matter how good of a player you are or how good your coach is. You're always going to face adversity and it's about overcoming that. I believe my job is to lead and help with that. [I] had the opportunity to guard Alyssa Thomas, who played [Division 1] basketball at Maryland, [and] we lost the game. She's twice the size of me, but I was given a task and had to overcome the adversity whether we won or lost."

Upon graduation, she attended DeSales University in 2011 and played basketball for a year before transferring to Shippensburg, where she competed in track and field. Both her parents, Joe and Denise, and older brother, Jordan, all graduated from Shippensburg University.

She joined her father as a USA Basketball certified coach to help with hosting clinics for Unleashed Potential, which Joe still runs.

Joe graduated from Carlisle in 1977 and became an assistant coach for the girls basketball team at Dickinson for five years. Later he returned to Carlisle as assistant to Dave Lebo in the 90’s before becoming head coach for the Thundering Herd for 10 years beginning in 1997. He was the athletic director for West Perry from 2014-17 before retiring.

Clearly, her father is someone she looks up to.