HS Girls Basketball: Kelsey Stasyszyn is back in Carlisle as head coach of the girls basketball team

Kelsey Stasyszyn returns to Carlisle as the new girls basketball head coach.
She was announced as the new coach Thursday and Stasyszyn is very much looking forward to the opportunity and challenges that face her.
"I'm beyond excited," Stasyszyn said Thursday night. "I grew up in Carlisle. I'm from Carlisle. My dad was the Carlisle boys basketball coach. So for me, accepting this position goes beyond basketball. My dad told me that the ball has magic and I believe that it can take to places you don't even know.
"I spent hours in the Gene Evans Gymnasium. I spent hours shooting. My brothers and [I] would practice 500 shots. I have blood, sweat and tears in that gym. I see this as an opportunity to give back to the school and the community."
Stasyszyn played for the Trinity girls basketball team and transferred to East Pennsboro in her senior year of high school in 2010. She won two District 3 Class 3A Championships with the Shamrocks in 2009 and 2010. Trinity also reached the semifinals of the PIAA Class 3A Championships in 2009 and lost in the second round in 2010.
The highs of winning championships also came with the challenges of defeat. It's something she hopes to instill into her players.
"I would say the most important thing [for the players to learn] is adversity," Stasyszyn said. "It doesn't matter how good of a player you are or how good your coach is. You're always going to face adversity and it's about overcoming that. I believe my job is to lead and help with that. [I] had the opportunity to guard Alyssa Thomas, who played [Division 1] basketball at Maryland, [and] we lost the game. She's twice the size of me, but I was given a task and had to overcome the adversity whether we won or lost."
Upon graduation, she attended DeSales University in 2011 and played basketball for a year before transferring to Shippensburg, where she competed in track and field. Both her parents, Joe and Denise, and older brother, Jordan, all graduated from Shippensburg University.
She joined her father as a USA Basketball certified coach to help with hosting clinics for Unleashed Potential, which Joe still runs.
Joe graduated from Carlisle in 1977 and became an assistant coach for the girls basketball team at Dickinson for five years. Later he returned to Carlisle as assistant to Dave Lebo in the 90’s before becoming head coach for the Thundering Herd for 10 years beginning in 1997. He was the athletic director for West Perry from 2014-17 before retiring.
Clearly, her father is someone she looks up to.
"I think my dad is a phenomenal coach," Kelsey said. "He knows the game of basketball. He's seen success at every program. It can be intimidating to live up to that potential. My dad is a great mentor for me. I learned so much from him through [Unleashed Potential]. I've gone to clinics with him. I've seen at practice how he handles himself. I'm very confident in my abilities to live up to what he did and do a good job with the Carlisle girls."
Denise is a fifth grade teacher at North Dickinson, having also graduated from Carlisle High School.
Jordan was coached by Joe on the Carlisle boys basketball team before joining Fairleigh Dickinson to play Division 1 basketball. He later transferred to Shippensburg University and then completed a masters from LaSalle University. He is currently a volunteer assistant coach for the Carlisle varsity and JV boys basketball teams.
"I'm really thankful for Carlisle believing in me and giving me the opportunity," Kelsey said. "I am a younger coach. I'm grateful they believe in me."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!