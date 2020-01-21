HS Girls Basketball: Julie Jekot's suffocating defense, Abbie Miller's double-double propels Cumberland Valley over State College

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It’s not often any team in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth can execute their game plan flawlessly.
But Cumberland Valley’s performance Tuesday night was the rare exception in the Mid-Penn Conference’s toughest division.
Led by one of Julie Jekot’s best defensive efforts and an efficient double-double from Abbie Miller, the Eagles unceremoniously kicked State College to the Cumberland Valley Eagle Dome curb, beating the Little Lions 41-25 in a crucial win for the division race.
Jekot scored six points, all in the first quarter, and was without a rebound, but she plastered herself on defense to SC’s senior guard Maya Bokunewicz, limiting the Rice commit to nine points on a paltry 2-of-14 shooting, well below her season average and half of what she had in the first meeting.
Miller picked up the slack on the offensive end for Jekot, herself a La Salle commit. CV’s forward was a tide 9-of-17 from the field, putting up 18 points with 12 rebounds and an assist.
HS Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot becomes third sister to join Big 5 program, committing to La Salle
College Women's Basketball: Cumberland Valley standout Kelly Jekot transferring to Penn State for graduate year
Cumberland Valley grad Kelly Jekot using sister Katie's experience and help to recover from knee injury at Villanova
“We knew how big this game was to win the [division],” Miller said.
Jekot finished with just seven shots. But she knocked down three of her four in the first quarter to jumpstart the Eagles’ offense while simultaneously ensuring the Lions’ 6-foot guard had no breathing room.
Jekot spent nearly 90% of the night hounding Bokunewicz, not allowing a made basket (a 3-pointer) until the game was largely decided in the fourth quarter. Bokunewicz picked up three made free throws in the second quarter, and she hit a 3 late in the third while Jekot rested.
.@scasdathletics' Maya Bokunewicz with her first basket tonight with 35 seconds left in the 3Q. She has 6 points after this. @CVSDeagles has suffocated her, particularly @juliejekot, holding the G to 1-of-11 shooting so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/ys7Fkrr26p— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) January 22, 2020
That was it.
“Held her to nine points,” CV head coach Bill Wolf said. “And she’s, like, big-time Division I player, one of the best players in the state, in my opinion. I mean, Julie took it at her.
“I think Julie’s getting to the point now in her career that she’s really beginning to take some pride in being a defensive stopper.”
“I love it,” Jekot said of the rare regular-season matchup of Division I prospects. “The refs let us play a little bit, hand-checking each other. She’s an amazing player, she’ll do great in college. It was fun, and I think a lot of people liked watching us go head-to-head.”
Jekot denied Bokunewicz driving lanes, sliding under the screen-heavy Lions offense, and the standout guard’s struggles had a ripple effect through the SC lineup. The Lions (12-4, 9-2) shot just 8-of-35 from the field, led by Isabelle Leazier’s 12 points, all on 3s.
Meanwhile, Miller had one of her best games of the season, particularly on the offensive end.
The Eagles (10-2, 8-1) made note after the Jan. 8 loss against these Lions, CV’s only division loss thus far, that they failed to attack the post. That was corrected admirably.
Miller was fed numerous times by Sam Murphy, who finished with five assists, nearly all of them to Miller, with simple high-low entry passes. Miller did the rest, routinely beating her defender to the low block and putting up easy layups.
.@abbie_millerr carrying @CVSDeagles this frame. Here's her third bucket of the 2Q, giving her 10 points and 6 boards. 21-13 Eagles lead with 2:14 until halftime. pic.twitter.com/65W77vlSy3— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) January 22, 2020
“We specifically made it a point to look down towards the big and see if we could get them the ball,” Miller said.
“She played really well. She brought a lot of energy to the floor,” Wolf said. “Big game for her.”
CV shot 19-of-43 from the field and buried the Lions on the glass 32-16. The Eagles also got 11 assists, nearly half from Murphy. Hannah Sauve finished with six points and six boards, and Dejah Hill came through off the bench with a solid eight-point, three-rebound effort.
The Eagles are now a game up on State College and remain tied in the loss column with Central Dauphin (15-1, 9-1) atop the division. CV beat the Rams in an early January meeting and visit the Harrisburg club Jan. 29 in a game that could decide the division.
HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Emilee Sullivan sparks Big Spring's win; Ava Stevenson gets hot from range in Trinity victory
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520