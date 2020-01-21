HS Girls Basketball: Julie Jekot's suffocating defense, Abbie Miller's double-double propels Cumberland Valley over State College

Jekot spent nearly 90% of the night hounding Bokunewicz, not allowing a made basket (a 3-pointer) until the game was largely decided in the fourth quarter. Bokunewicz picked up three made free throws in the second quarter, and she hit a 3 late in the third while Jekot rested.

That was it.

“Held her to nine points,” CV head coach Bill Wolf said. “And she’s, like, big-time Division I player, one of the best players in the state, in my opinion. I mean, Julie took it at her.

“I think Julie’s getting to the point now in her career that she’s really beginning to take some pride in being a defensive stopper.”

“I love it,” Jekot said of the rare regular-season matchup of Division I prospects. “The refs let us play a little bit, hand-checking each other. She’s an amazing player, she’ll do great in college. It was fun, and I think a lot of people liked watching us go head-to-head.”

Jekot denied Bokunewicz driving lanes, sliding under the screen-heavy Lions offense, and the standout guard’s struggles had a ripple effect through the SC lineup. The Lions (12-4, 9-2) shot just 8-of-35 from the field, led by Isabelle Leazier’s 12 points, all on 3s.