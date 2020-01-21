HS Girls Basketball: Jenna Skurcenski's tough defense propels Mechanicsburg to tough win over Susquehanna Township

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The made buckets and pressure defense produced a Township burst, and the Indians grabbed their first lead since it was 2-0 when Nya Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 23-21 with 2:55 to go in the third quarter.

“We felt we were playing a little tense, a little nervous, so we came out and tried to open the game up with a 2-2-1 press,” Susquehanna Township coach Terry Clark said. “We wanted to speed the game up to our liking, which it did.”

To compound the troubles for Mechanicsburg, Skurcenski picked up her third foul in the midst of the run with 3:51 to go in the third. Wildcats coach Clay McAllister sat her for only 1:20, knowing that the Indians’ push made it necessary to have his senior guard on the floor.

“I feel like that all the time with her,” McAllister said. “Number one, she’s a leader for us. She’s an emotional leader and she gets us going on defense. And number two, I trust her. She’s a senior, she has to know how to play with fouls. We have to go with the people who we think will get it done, and she’s one of them.”