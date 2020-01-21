HS Girls Basketball: Jenna Skurcenski's tough defense propels Mechanicsburg to tough win over Susquehanna Township

MECHANICSBURG — For the third time this season, Susquehanna Township had the right combination of interior height, pressure defense and wire-to-wire effort to give unbeaten Mechanicsburg fits.
In none of those three meetings, though, have the Wildcats let that tough matchup disrupt their knack for figuring out ways to win basketball games.
The latest go-round between the two squads came Tuesday, when Mechanicsburg gritted its way to a 41-39 victory over Susquehanna Township in a Keystone Division matchup at Mechanicsburg Area High School. The Wildcats took the lead with 7:01 remaining and held it through a series of Township pushes, giving them their third win over the Indians by six points or fewer.
It was at times a grind, with both sides battling turnovers throughout the night, but it was again Mechanicsburg’s (15-0, 10-0 Keystone) late-game prowess that made the difference.
“You have to have a short memory,” Mechanicsburg guard Jenna Skurcenski said. “If you have a turnover, if you have a bad play, forget about it and dig in on defense, get a stop and go on from there. It’s about picking each other up and staying positive throughout and not letting the little things get you down.”
The second half was a back-and-forth affair thanks to an Indian offense that looked renewed after the halftime break. After Township (12-5, 6-4) scored just nine points in the first two quarters and trailed 19-9, a pair of 3-pointers by Taryn Yancey ignited the Indians and allowed them to set up full-court pressure.
The made buckets and pressure defense produced a Township burst, and the Indians grabbed their first lead since it was 2-0 when Nya Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 23-21 with 2:55 to go in the third quarter.
“We felt we were playing a little tense, a little nervous, so we came out and tried to open the game up with a 2-2-1 press,” Susquehanna Township coach Terry Clark said. “We wanted to speed the game up to our liking, which it did.”
To compound the troubles for Mechanicsburg, Skurcenski picked up her third foul in the midst of the run with 3:51 to go in the third. Wildcats coach Clay McAllister sat her for only 1:20, knowing that the Indians’ push made it necessary to have his senior guard on the floor.
“I feel like that all the time with her,” McAllister said. “Number one, she’s a leader for us. She’s an emotional leader and she gets us going on defense. And number two, I trust her. She’s a senior, she has to know how to play with fouls. We have to go with the people who we think will get it done, and she’s one of them.”
Mechanicsburg took a three-point lead into the fourth thanks to Talia Gilliard going 3-for-3 from the stripe after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. Township knotted the game on another Yancey triple, but a pair of free throws from Logan Nutt pushed the Wildcats to a 30-28 lead with 7:01 to play. A Gilliard bucket then upped the advantage to four with six minutes to go — while the Indians kept the pressure on, the Wildcats would not give back the lead.
Township would get a final offensive possession with a chance to tie or take the lead, but a lost handle resulted in Skurcenski coming up with the loose ball and the Wildcats running off the remaining seconds.
Gilliard finished with a game-high 19 points, while Emma Castilla had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Treasure Johnson and Taryn Woodson each had nine boards for the Indians.