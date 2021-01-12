HS Girls Basketball: In battle of county's best, Cumberland Valley topples Mechanicsburg despite 21 from Talia Gilliard

“They challenged every pass, they challenged every post entry,” McAllister said.

CV did not get out and run on most of those turnovers, but the halfcourt offense was able to make Mechanicsburg pay enough on missed opportunities to turn the tide.

“We just wanted to be consistent on offense,” said CV senior guard Julie Jekot, who finished with five points, and an unofficial four rebounds and three assists.

That the Eagles were.

Jillian was as cool as the other side of the pillow, splashing a pair of buzzer-beating 3’s at the end of the half and the end of the third quarter, showing poise well beyond her years. CV also got 11 points apiece from forwards Abbie Miller and Dejah Hill.

“With just her running the point, Jill’s so good at keeping her head up and finding the open person,” Eagles head coach Bill Wolf said of his quarterback on the court, as well as an offense that boasts a surplus of plus ball handlers at multiple positions. “When other people can handle the ball, it just makes it nice.”

“She’s an amazing point guard,” Julie Jekot said of her sister, who matched Gilliard with a 7-of-10 shooting performance.