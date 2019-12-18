LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — This year’s edition of the Trinity girls basketball program can’t rely on the dynamic duo of Sunshine McCrae and Kassidy Ingram when the going gets tough.
Both All-Sentinel players graduated to Division I programs last spring, so the Shamrocks need others to step up in the difficult times.
There were plenty of those on Wednesday night as Delone Catholic hounded and swarmed its way to a 58-39 victory over Trinity in a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 3A championship game.
The Squirettes pressed and trapped the Shamrocks into 26 unofficial turnovers as they took control in the second quarter when junior point guard Jaylin Moore sat out six minutes after picking up her second foul.
“We definitely weren’t adequately prepared for that pressure and it showed,” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said. “They had a great double-teaming, swarming defense all over the court.”
Ava Stevenson also picked up her second foul in the quarter moments before Lauren Trumpy suffered an ankle injury after hitting a 12-footer to cut into Delone’s 18-13 lead. The sophomore center did not return for the rest of the game.
The foul trouble and injury gave others on the Trinity bench an opportunity to test their game with the increased playing time.
“Anne Marie Spila came in and held her own in there,” Britten said. “She’s so darn fast. She held us in that regard. We had two freshmen on the court for a significant amount of time, [Alina] Torchia and [Ashley Kieff], and they both did a nice job. It’s definitely a different pace and a different intensity from the JV games, so I was really proud of them.”
Trinity (4-1) cut the lead to four points in the third quarter with Moore single-handedly breaking the press and Spila contributing a pair of buckets. But unfortunately for the Shamrocks, it was as close as they would get the rest of the game as Delone went on a 22-4 run to put the game out of reach.
Moore led Trinity with 12 points, while Trumpy knocked in eight before exiting the game.
Gianna Hoddinott broke out for Delone with 25 points, including going 12-for-16 from the free-throw line. Makenna Mummery added 13 for the Squirettes.
“They have such a good trap, it’s hard to even see over them,” Britten said. “We talked about not getting to the point where you’re getting trapped, and trying to back out of it. This was the most pressure we’ve seen so far. In that regard, it was an eye-opener.”