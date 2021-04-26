HS Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot named All-State Class 6A First Team, headlining five Sentinel-area selections

Another pair of Jekot sisters are sharing All-State honors.

Cumberland Valley senior Julie Jekot and freshman Jill Jekot were named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Class 6A Team on Monday afternoon.

The last time a pair of Jekots shared All-State honors was in 2016, when Kelly Jekot was named the 4A Player of the Year as a senior while Katie Jekot made the Third Team.

Julie, who will play at La Salle next season, made the 6A First Team this year after making the Third Team a year ago. Julie headlined an impressive group of five Sentinel-area players to make All-State this season.

She was joined by younger sister Jill, a Division I recruit herself, on the Third Team. Mechanicsburg senior guard Talia Gilliard-Jackson was named 5A First Team a year after making the Second Team. And Trinity senior Ava Stevenson and junior Lauren Trumpy made the 3A Second Team and Third Team, respectively.

All five were named All-Sentinel First Team two weeks ago, with Julie named the Sentinel's Player of the Year.

This year's players of the year were: