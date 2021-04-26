HS Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot named All-State Class 6A First Team, headlining five Sentinel-area selections

Another pair of Jekot sisters are sharing All-State honors.
Cumberland Valley senior Julie Jekot and freshman Jill Jekot were named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Class 6A Team on Monday afternoon.
The last time a pair of Jekots shared All-State honors was in 2016, when Kelly Jekot was named the 4A Player of the Year as a senior while Katie Jekot made the Third Team.
Julie, who will play at La Salle next season, made the 6A First Team this year after making the Third Team a year ago. Julie headlined an impressive group of five Sentinel-area players to make All-State this season.
She was joined by younger sister Jill, a Division I recruit herself, on the Third Team. Mechanicsburg senior guard Talia Gilliard-Jackson was named 5A First Team a year after making the Second Team. And Trinity senior Ava Stevenson and junior Lauren Trumpy made the 3A Second Team and Third Team, respectively.
All five were named All-Sentinel First Team two weeks ago, with Julie named the Sentinel's Player of the Year.
This year's players of the year were:
- 6A: North Allegheny's Lizzy Groetsch
- 5A: Chartiers Valley's Aislin Malcolm
- 4A: Archbishop Wood's Kaitlyn Orihel
- 3A: West Catholic's Destiney McPhaul
- 2A: Linden Hall's Mercy Ademusayo
- 1A: Bishop Guilfoyle's Teresa Haigh
Julie Jekot averaged 15.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals for the District 3 champion Eagles this year. The guard led the team back to the PIAA semifinals.
Jill Jekot, who stepped in immediately as a freshman point guard and impressed, averaged 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals.
Gilliard-Jackson, a guard who will play at California (Pa.) next season, averaged 14.7 points as a senior, leading the Wildcats to a second straight District 3 semifinal. She is now the Wildcats' career scoring record holder with 1,289 points.
Stevenson, a senior off to William & Mary in a few months, averaged 15.5 points for the District 3 champion Shamrocks, finishing with more than 1,000 career points.
And Trumpy, a talented big with multiple Division I offers, averaged 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
The All-State teams are voted on by high school sports writers from across Pennsylvania.
