HS Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Abbie Miller wants to be 'something special' at Shippensburg University like her Hall of Fame aunt

"She was definitely a tough athlete and competitor," Miller said.

Miller is no slouch on the hardwood herself. She's averaged 9.2 points (693 total) and 6.5 rebounds (487) during her three-year varsity career and helped the Eagles win the 2019 District 3 Class 6A championship.

During the fall, she helped the CV girls soccer team to its 16th District 3 title.

Miller's 2020-21 basketball season is currently on pause due to the state's emergency mitigation efforts aimed at curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles are expected to resume play around Jan. 9, after the mandate is to be lifted.

Although being a legacy was enticing, Miller said her family was supportive of any school she wound up picking.

"All of the wonderful things I’ve heard about Ship from them definitely helped," she said.

Miller picked the Raiders, who are led by 22-year veteran coach Kristy Trn, over offers from Millersville, IUP and Washington & Jefferson. She intends to major in early childhood education.

She was accepted into the honors college and was offered partial academic and athletic scholarships, she said.