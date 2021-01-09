HS Girls Basketball: Big Spring's defense, Laney Noreika's offensive spark stifles Camp Hill

NEWVILLE — The Big Spring Bulldogs struggled to find any consistent offense last year, but stayed in many games due to the defensive pressure for which coach Randy Jones’s teams are known.

The missing offense has returned, and with a rehabbed Laney Noreika and that defense, the Bulldogs are now 2-0 on the young season.

Saturday night at Big Spring High School, the Bulldogs struggled early, but ended the middle two quarters on a 35-1 run on their way to a 57-25 win over winless Camp Hill.

“We hang our hat on the defensive end, and tonight we showed that in the middle two quarters,” Jones said. “It was a team-oriented effort — everybody touches the basketball and everybody helping us. We have one of the most versatile teams I have ever had at Big Spring, and everyone can score and contribute.”

The two teams combined for more turnovers (15) than points in an ugly first quarter that ended with the teams tied at 6-6.

Bella Hoffer and freshman Gabriella Giles combined for six of the eight points in the second quarter as the Lions jumped out to a 14-6 lead, forcing Jones to call a timeout.