HS Girls Basketball: Big Spring's defense, Laney Noreika's offensive spark stifles Camp Hill

NEWVILLE — The Big Spring Bulldogs struggled to find any consistent offense last year, but stayed in many games due to the defensive pressure for which coach Randy Jones’s teams are known.
The missing offense has returned, and with a rehabbed Laney Noreika and that defense, the Bulldogs are now 2-0 on the young season.
Saturday night at Big Spring High School, the Bulldogs struggled early, but ended the middle two quarters on a 35-1 run on their way to a 57-25 win over winless Camp Hill.
“We hang our hat on the defensive end, and tonight we showed that in the middle two quarters,” Jones said. “It was a team-oriented effort — everybody touches the basketball and everybody helping us. We have one of the most versatile teams I have ever had at Big Spring, and everyone can score and contribute.”
The two teams combined for more turnovers (15) than points in an ugly first quarter that ended with the teams tied at 6-6.
Bella Hoffer and freshman Gabriella Giles combined for six of the eight points in the second quarter as the Lions jumped out to a 14-6 lead, forcing Jones to call a timeout.
“We just switched our defense around and the kids responded,” Jones said. “They doubled the ball, put pressure on and forced turnovers. We were able to get out in transition and the offense came around after that. Our rebounding game helped us tremendously.”
Big Spring ran off 17 straight points to close out the quarter up 23-14. Noreika tallied seven, and freshman sister Maylei and Aleya Eisenberg drained triples in the run. Eisenberg forced three turnovers and added three assists in the quarter.
A 14-0 run to open the third extended the lead to 37-14. Three-point shots from Maylei and Diana Kepner aided eight points from Laney Noreika in the paint.
Camp Hill ended their 10-minute drought with a foul shot from Julia Consiglio at the 1:39 mark of the third quarter.
“I am starting to feel more comfortable out there,” Noreika said. “With COVID-19, I had almost a year off from basketball. I got to play some summer with my AAU team, but it is totally different than playing with your school teammates. Camp Hill is a much more physical team than we saw from West Perry last night. I am still hesitant at times, but feeling more comfortable. It is amazing to be out here; we have team goals and everybody contributed.”
Laney led the Bulldogs with 18 points and seven rebounds. Maylei tallied 11, ran the offense and handed out three assists. Eisenberg added nine points, and Ava Wilson tallied eight points for a Bulldog offense that saw eight of nine players score in the game.
Kendall McCall led the Lions with eight before fouling out. Sophia Chapman and Giles each scored four points.