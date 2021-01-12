HS Girls Basketball: Big Spring postpones games through Jan. 22 due to COVID-19 concerns with team

The Bulldogs (2-0) were scheduled to play at Greencastle-Antrim (Tuesday) and Shippensburg (Friday) this week, with three games next week — home Jan. 18 vs. Red Land, home Jan. 19 vs. Waynesboro and on the road Jan. 22 at Boiling Springs.
New PIAA rules passed in December require that a team that shuts down and cannot practice for a period of 7-10 days must practice twice before holding its next competition. They must practice three times if they cannot practice for 10-14 straight days.
The next game currently schedule that Big Spring could play is Jan. 26 at home vs. James Buchanan.
Masks aren't just important during practice. Cumberland Valley's David Vespignani is telling players: "If you're going to be a member of our program this year, you're going to have to sacrifice for the guy next to you."
