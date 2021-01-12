HS Girls Basketball: Big Spring postpones games through Jan. 22 due to COVID-19 concerns with team

The next five Big Spring girls basketball games have been postponed, the school's athletic department announced Tuesday morning.

Head coach Randy Jones confirmed in the afternoon the postponements are due to COVID-19 concerns with the team. The shutdown effects both varsity and junior varsity teams.

The Bulldogs (2-0) were scheduled to play at Greencastle-Antrim (Tuesday) and Shippensburg (Friday) this week, with three games next week — home Jan. 18 vs. Red Land, home Jan. 19 vs. Waynesboro and on the road Jan. 22 at Boiling Springs.

New PIAA rules passed in December require that a team that shuts down and cannot practice for a period of 7-10 days must practice twice before holding its next competition. They must practice three times if they cannot practice for 10-14 straight days.

The next game currently schedule that Big Spring could play is Jan. 26 at home vs. James Buchanan.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.