SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Cumberland Valley rolled into Friday’s halftime break with a bounce in its step, the product of a first half in which the Eagles were sharp on both ends of the court in building an eight-point lead over rival Carlisle.
Where the measure of this CV squad came, though, was in the second half, when the Carlisle defense stiffened, the pressure cranked up and the Eagles saw that once comfortable lead threatened in the waning seconds.
Cumberland Valley demonstrated it was up for that style of game, too, as the unbeaten Eagles got a final stop at the buzzer to seal a 57-54 victory over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth contest before at packed house at CV’s Eagle Dome Gym.
The Eagles had led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but a stubborn Carlisle squad burst from the locker room with renewed energy, setting off a third quarter that saw five ties and forced CV to grind out the win.
“We knew they were going to make runs at us,” CV head coach David Vespignani said. “I’m very proud of our kids. A lot of our guys, this is the first time they’ve been in these situations: late game, have to make plays, have to step up. We would have liked to knock down a couple of free throws in that last 30 seconds, but what I most proud of is that we needed one stop to win the game, and we were able to get it.”
CV recovered from Carlisle’s third-quarter run with a strong start to the fourth, with Harris Vorwald first knocking down a 3-pointer and then grabbing a defensive board and sending a floor-length outlet to Ben Drury for a bucket. The quick strike pushed the lead back to 49-43 with 6:35 to go, giving the Eagles a small cushion to weather the final minutes.
“The key for us all night was to start things off on the defensive end,” Vorwald said. “We knew if we played good defense we could transition it to offense. We really focused on playing that good defense. It was important for us to keep the tempo up.”
CV continually found the answers down the stretch, with freshman forward Nolan Gilbert tallying back-to-back buckets to push the lead to 55-47 with 2:34 to go.
The Eagles looked safe with 1:41 to go after Vorwald’s steal and dunk made it 57-49. But a 3 by Anthony Rouvre and basket by James Barlow — coupled with missed free throws by the Eagles — made it a three-point game with 14 seconds remaining.
The Herd would get off a 3-point shot before the buzzer, but it caromed off the rim and CV corralled the rebound.
The near-miss was just the latest for the Herd, which has lost five straight games by an average margin of 6.2 points.
Carlisle kicked off the second half on an 8-0 run, highlighted by a Barlow dunk to open the scoring.
“Our guys didn’t back down,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “We were resilient. We came out plugging away in the second half. Our guys just fought. It’s sad to see it end like that, but I felt like we had more energy coming out of the half. From that point on, it was a game.”
Carlisle’s Dylan Young led all scorers with 21 points, while Barlow tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Vorwald led CV with 20 points, adding five rebounds, while Sam Sherry had 13 points. Drury had nine points and nine rebounds, and his passing from the post in the first half (four assists) helped CV bust the Carlisle zone and build its 34-26 lead.