HS Boys Basketball: Trinity's Aley Zangari picks defending NEAC champ Penn State-Harrisburg

Trinity sharpshooter Aley Zangari will have a college home in the fall.

The senior will play basketball at Penn State-Harrisburg, Shamrocks head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. said Friday afternoon.

According to Kostelac, Zangari's final schools were PSU-Harrisburg, Mansfield University and Mount Aloysius.

Zangari is the second Shamrock in the last 10 days to commit to play at the next level. Marcus Beckett picked Marymount University a week ago, giving the Shamrocks two Division III products on their roster alongside highly touted D-I prospect and sophomore Chance Westry.

Zangari, younger brother of former Red Land player and coach Mike Zangari, was Trinity's best 3-point shooter this season, knocking down 42 from range while averaging 10.9 points, third best on the team. He was second with 6.0 rebounds a game and fourth with 2.1 assists.

Zangari helped the Shamrocks (23-3) to their seventh consecutive District 3 championship in February. Trinity's season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down the PIAA championships after nearly every team completed the second round.

PSU-Harrisburg's roster includes multiple Mid-Penn Conference alumni. The Lions are led by sixth-year head coach Don Friday and went 21-8 this season, beat Lancaster Bible for the North Eastern Athletic Conference championship, then lost to Yeshiva in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championships. The 21 wins are the most in program history, and the NCAA win is the first.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

