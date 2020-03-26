HS Boys Basketball: Trinity's Marcus Beckett chooses Marymount University

His senior high school season hanging in limbo, Trinity’s Marcus Beckett at least now knows where he wants to play collegiately next year.
The Shamrocks’ second-leading scorer committed Wednesday night to play at Division III Marymount University, in Virginia, head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. said.
“I am really happy for Marcus and his family,” Kostelac texted The Sentinel on Thursday morning. I know he feels a huge weight has been lifted from his shoulders.”
Beckett was averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Trinity, which had once again made the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals before all state schools and sports were halted due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The seven-time defending District 3 champion Shamrocks (23-3) were attempting to return to the state championship game for the second year in a row. They beat Riverside 70-34 in the second round and were set to face District 12’s High School of the Future next.
Beckett said he picked Marymount over King’s College, Wilkes College, Juniata College, Lebanon Valley College, DeSales University and Marywood University.
“I chose it because I really liked the coaching staff and the campus felt the most comfortable to me,” he said via text.
Marymount plays in the Atlantic East Conference. The Saints went 17-10 (9-3 AEC) and lost in the conference semifinals. They made the conference championship the year prior under head coach Chris Rogers, who just completed his ninth season.
Marymount is also the home of former Cumberland Valley guard Josh Giardina, who is set to graduate this season after averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 assists this season as a starter.
