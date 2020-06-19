HS Boys Basketball: Trinity guard Chance Westry transfers to Sierra Canyon in California for final two years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chance Westry is taking his talents out west.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore point guard has decided to transfer out of Trinity High School to Sierra Canyon High School (California) for the final two years of his high school career. He announced the decision on his Instagram Friday.

Westry, a top-30 recruit with a four-star rank in the nation for the 2022 class according to multiple recruiting services, will join a national powerhouse headlined by rising sophomore guard Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James. Former NBA great Dwayne Wade's son, Zaire, was a senior guard with the program this season, but has reclassified and transferred to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

Westry is one of the nation's most highly coveted point guard prospects, has at least a dozen offers. According to 247sports.com, Syracuse, the former home of Carlisle legend Billy Owens, is among the leading candidates. Florida, Georgetown and Michigan are among the other prominent programs to offer the sophomore.

In two seasons with the Shamrocks, Westry led Trinity to consecutive District 3 titles, giving them seven straight in total. He also led them to the PIAA Class 3A championship game last year, falling in an entertaining game against Lincoln Park.