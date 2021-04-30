HS Boys Basketball: Shippensburg's Jayden Statum, Northern's Nate McGill earn All-State 5A Third Team honors

The All-Sentinel Player of the Year and the runner-up were honored by the state’s high school basketball writers Thursday.

Shippensburg junior guard Jayden Statum and Northern senior guard Nate McGill were named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Class 5A team on Friday evening, making the Third Team.

Statum, the Sentinel’s POTY, reached 1,000 points this season as a relentless scorer and defender for the District 3 semifinalist Greyhounds. He averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.

His Mid-Penn Colonial Division rival, McGill, averaged 12.4 points in the season’s first 11 games but missed the rest of the season with an arm injury.

The duo join another division rival, Boiling Springs junior wing Trey Martin, on the All-State teams. Martin was named Class 4A First Team on Thursday.

The seven teams, one for each of the PIAA’s six classifications plus a new non-PIAA All-State team, are being released one day at a time, with Class 6A to be released Saturday evening.

Reporters named Archbishop Ryan the 5A Player of the Year in Pennsylvania.

He joins the following list of POTY selections announced so far this week: