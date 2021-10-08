HS Boys Basketball: Mechanicsburg appoints Kevin Rutherford as interim head coach

The Mechanicsburg School Board voted 6-2 Tuesday to approve Kevin Rutherford as the interim head coach for the high school boys basketball team.

Rutherford takes the reins from Bob Strickler, who announced Aug. 12 he would step down as Wildcats head coach after 17 years to become the assistant athletic director at Mechanicsburg. Rutherford, a Mechanicsburg grad, served as an assistant coach to Strickler since 2012.

Rutherford served as a head coach for six seasons at Camp Hill, compiling a 65-89 record before the school district told him they wanted to move in a different direction and opened the position up for new applicants in 2012.

Tuesday's meeting featured an executive session prior to a vote on Rutherford's position, as well as a parent speaking out against Rutherford's hire during a public comment session.

After the executive session, the board moved to separate the basketball position from the rest of the personnel positions on the agenda. The board then unanimously approved the personnel list and issued a separate vote on Rutherford's approval. Layne Lebo and Brian Sanker each voted no, with Lebo saying he didn't like that the board was put in such a tight place for a vote right before basketball season.