HS Boys Basketball: Harris Vorwald's fourth-quarter run squeezes Cumberland Valley past Shippensburg

The clash of styles made for an interesting chess match of contrasting strengths.

“We really haven’t went up against a team that matches us on height very well, so it was one of our more challenging games,” Vorwald said.

Another close call for Ship

Coming into the game, the Greyhounds’ only losses were to the three teams they’re staring up at in the 5A rankings: New Oxford, Northern and Gettysburg. The Eagles make it four losses, all to Top-3 programs in their respective district classifications.

Only the New Oxford loss (55-46) was by more than two possessions.

But Ship’s 62 points in the loss was also the most the Eagles have allowed all season.

“There’s no shame in that, we just have to get better at a couple more things,” recent 400-win head coach Ray Staver said after the loss.

The Greyhounds could rematch CV in the Mid-Penn Tournament in February. Ship trails Northern by a game and faces the Polar Bears again Jan. 31. The Eagles need to get through a gauntlet the next four games that includes Carlisle, Central Dauphin, CD East and Chambersburg. CD and East are the only teams that can claim to have beaten CV thus far.