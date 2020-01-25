HS Boys Basketball: Harris Vorwald's fourth-quarter run squeezes Cumberland Valley past Shippensburg

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — A clash of titans it was not.
But a clash of two of the Mid-Penn’s biggest, most talented teams it certainly was.
Cumberland Valley earned another quality win Saturday afternoon at its Eagle Dome Gymnasium against Shippensburg 67-62.
The game featured a bit of everything: athleticism, runs, answers and clutch baskets. In short, it was a fitting matchup between the No. 2 District 3 Class 6A team (Cumberland Valley) and the fourth-ranked 5A team (Shippensburg).
It was a test for both teams, who have not played against squads with the same height almost across the board.
Cumberland Valley’s Harris Vorwald (6-foot-3), Ben Drury (6-7) and Sam Sherry (6-8) were matched by Ship’s Anthony Smith (6-5), Collin Taylor (6-5) and Jeremy Thomas (6-2).
“And what makes their guys so tough is not only are they 6-5, but they’re 230 [pounds], 240 — big, strong kids,” Eagles head coach David Vespignani said.
“We decided offensively we really tried to spread them out and make their bigger guys have to chase.”
Despite losing on the scale, the Eagles made up for their lack of physicality with athleticism. Drury, Sherry and Vorwald all displayed deft handles and an ability to stretch to the arc consistently. That forced the Greyhounds to play in space.
The clash of styles made for an interesting chess match of contrasting strengths.
“We really haven’t went up against a team that matches us on height very well, so it was one of our more challenging games,” Vorwald said.
Another close call for Ship
Coming into the game, the Greyhounds’ only losses were to the three teams they’re staring up at in the 5A rankings: New Oxford, Northern and Gettysburg. The Eagles make it four losses, all to Top-3 programs in their respective district classifications.
Only the New Oxford loss (55-46) was by more than two possessions.
But Ship’s 62 points in the loss was also the most the Eagles have allowed all season.
“There’s no shame in that, we just have to get better at a couple more things,” recent 400-win head coach Ray Staver said after the loss.
The Greyhounds could rematch CV in the Mid-Penn Tournament in February. Ship trails Northern by a game and faces the Polar Bears again Jan. 31. The Eagles need to get through a gauntlet the next four games that includes Carlisle, Central Dauphin, CD East and Chambersburg. CD and East are the only teams that can claim to have beaten CV thus far.
“They have proven that they can beat good teams in the 40s, 50s or in the 60s,” Staver said. “I think they can play at just about any pace.”
Game action
Vorwald drilled back-to-back 3s in the middle of the fourth quarter during an 11-point frame to finish with a team-high 19, playing closer in a game that wasn’t decided until the final two minutes.
Staver called that the decisive stretch in a game that was up in the air for nearly 30 minutes.
“Harris is one of those guys that he drives you crazy because he has the ability but he’s sort of nonchalant all the time,” Vespignani said. “But he has that ability to put those stretches [together] where he hits two 3s in a row, he gets to the foul line and he makes shots.”
Shippensburg raced out to a 22-15 lead after the first quarter, shooting a superb 8-of-11 from the field with eight points from Taylor (23 on the night, six rebounds, two steals) and seven from Thomas (11 points, four boards), including a buzzer-beating 3 to cap the opening eight minutes of entertaining action.
But the Greyhounds, second to Northern in a tight Mid-Penn Colonial race, could not get one last bucket during the first half to make it a double-digit lead. Instead, the Eagles, in a three-way tie atop the Commonwealth, hung around.
Drury scored 10 of his 13 (with eight rebounds and three assists) in the first half to keep CV within striking distance. Sherry added eight in the second stanza, and the Eagles grabbed their first lead of the game just before halftime, 34-33.
That’s when things got interesting.
The Eagles ran off a 7-0 run to start the second half, only for the ‘Hounds to respond in kind with a 14-2 burst to retake a 47-45 lead at the end of the third.
Both teams traded buckets before Vorwald’s triples made it 58-55 with 2:41 to play.
The Eagles iced the game at the line after that, recovering after Tuesday’s disappointing loss to CD East.
Jack Istvan led everyone with six assists, the last of which came on Vorwald’s second big fourth-quarter trey.
Eight players reached double figures — Vorwald, Sherry (18 and six boards), Drury and Max Krevsky (11) for the Eagles; Taylor, Thomas, Jayden Statum (11, four boards, three assists) and Isaiah Houser (10) for Ship.
Both teams shot better than 40%.
