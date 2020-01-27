HS Boys Basketball: Fast start secures Cumberland Valley season sweep of Carlisle, sets up key division tilt with Central Dauphin

CARLISLE — Facing a huge game Wednesday against Central Dauphin for first place in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth, it could be easy for Cumberland Valley to look past struggling Carlisle in a trap game.
Even one win for the Thundering Herd in this series would redeem some of those struggles, posing a potential pitfall for the Eagles.
The Eagles focused, however, and ran the Herd off 54-38 and set up a showdown with the Rams, who edged Chambersburg as well Monday night.
Wednesday’s clash likely serves as the division championship game, although CV must get through CD East on Friday and Chambersburg next week.
The Eagles have lost to CD and East this year.
Cumberland Valley (16-2, 10-2 Commonwealth) set the tone quickly Monday night at Carlisle High School as Jack Istvan pitched an alley-oop to Ben Sherry for a dunk.
“Coach set up this play during school today and shared with each of us what our role was and what we needed to do, and it worked,” Max Krevsky said. “We focused on this game because we can’t afford to look past Carlisle and to the rest of our games. We came out with a lot of energy right off the bat.”
Cumberland Valley led 5-0, but the Herd (5-14, 3-10) rallied to take a 6-5 lead on a 3-pointer by Anthony Rouvre.
Krevsky and Harris Vorwald helped run off eight points, though, and the Eagles were never threatened again. The Eagles kept the lead in double figures throughout the second half as Herd head coach Andre Anderson was searching for some combination to score some points.
“Anytime you can hold a team to 15 points in a half, that is tremendous defense,” Eagles head coach Dave Vespignani said. “Defense leads to offense, and we were able to get out on the run. I thought one area we struggled was on the defensive boards, but some of that is [Carlisle forward James] Barlow, who is so quick on the second and third bounce. We wanted to run [Dylan] Young off his shots and make him shoot off the dribble, and Jack did a good job of chasing him all over the place.”
Carlisle got a relentless game from Barlow, a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, as well as seven blocked shots. Young and Rouvre each had five points for the Herd.
‘We just couldn’t get anything going tonight,” Anderson said. “The worst recipe in basketball is that combination of not shooting the ball well and not playing good defense. We showed some signs in the second half. We just need to come out fired up for CV. They took some of that energy out on the alley-oop. A typical CV team this year — no true superstar, but they play well together and are well-coached.”
Vorwald led everyone with 19 points for the Eagles, and Krevsky and Ben Drury each had eight points.