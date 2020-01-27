HS Boys Basketball: Fast start secures Cumberland Valley season sweep of Carlisle, sets up key division tilt with Central Dauphin

Krevsky and Harris Vorwald helped run off eight points, though, and the Eagles were never threatened again. The Eagles kept the lead in double figures throughout the second half as Herd head coach Andre Anderson was searching for some combination to score some points.

“Anytime you can hold a team to 15 points in a half, that is tremendous defense,” Eagles head coach Dave Vespignani said. “Defense leads to offense, and we were able to get out on the run. I thought one area we struggled was on the defensive boards, but some of that is [Carlisle forward James] Barlow, who is so quick on the second and third bounce. We wanted to run [Dylan] Young off his shots and make him shoot off the dribble, and Jack did a good job of chasing him all over the place.”

Carlisle got a relentless game from Barlow, a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, as well as seven blocked shots. Young and Rouvre each had five points for the Herd.

‘We just couldn’t get anything going tonight,” Anderson said. “The worst recipe in basketball is that combination of not shooting the ball well and not playing good defense. We showed some signs in the second half. We just need to come out fired up for CV. They took some of that energy out on the alley-oop. A typical CV team this year — no true superstar, but they play well together and are well-coached.”